The Wildcats earned their first win of the season in a convincing fashion with a blowout over the Wolverines Monday night.
The scoring started early for Apalachee, as the Wildcats dominated the possession battle early with Nathan Head starting the scoring early within the 13th minute.
Head coach Chad Hooper attributed the early ball control to the team’s ability to sustain “good combo passing” throughout the first half.
After that, Apalachee scored four more times before half, taking shots on goal often throughout the period and coming away with the 5-0 lead headed into break.
“We made sure to focus on finishing when we got the ball down by the goal,” Hooper said after the win.
After scoring in the first five minutes after the break, the offensive onslaught slowed down, but the Wildcats put two more balls in the net to take the eight-edge and win the game.
Head finished with two total goals and an assist.
“We encourage him to be selfish with the ball,” Hooper said. “That’s how you score goals.”
Cameron Edwards also finished with two goals and an assist of his own.
Liam Graham, Jesus Chuy Juarez, Andres Garcia and Anthony Bonilla all scored in the blowout win as well.
Apalachee now prepares to host Habersham Central Friday.
