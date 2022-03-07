Senior Josue Capeles is not only one of the most beloved basketball players for Apalachee High School, but he has been nominated for the positive athlete award all four years.
Capeles has been restricted from playing basketball this season due to a medical condition but has stepped up as a glorified assistant coach so he can still be apart of the team and continue helping his teammates to the best of his abilities.
Josue has been playing basketball since he was six years old in Puerto Rico.
“I played a league because basketball in school over there it's not as big as here,” said Capeles. “Here we have one tournament or maybe two a weekend. Over there we just have a league and they travel and they play in different States.”
“It was easier over there because I had my dad, I had more people around me to help me, and I was younger. It was good. I like it here better though, way more opportunity.”
His mother moved them to the states in 6th grade because she wanted a better life for him and his siblings. She believed he could achieve bigger things in school and in basketball.
When he arrived, he went to Jordan Middle School but didn’t start basketball until 8th grade because he wasn’t familiar with the coach and still didn’t know the langue. As he learned, Capeles had to grow up very fast due to translating adult conversations for his mother and taking on a large role in a single parent household. To help support his family, Josue took on a full-time job while he was in High school. On his longest days he would wake up at 5 a.m. to take his mother to work, spend a full day at school, basketball practice, and then a full shift at work, ending at 2 a.m., all while maintaining a 3.3 grade point average.
“He is so kind, respectful, and dedicated,” said Josue’s teacher Courtney Folsom. “As an adult and as a human, I have learned so much from Josue this year about faith, trust and resilience.”
In his first year at Apalachee, Capeles wasn’t introduced to head basketball coach Ty Rowland until two days before the trials. He still couldn’t carry full conversations in english but Rowland instantly knew that Josue was meant for great things, standing at 6’5” tall. It wasn’t long before Rowland had taken him under his wing as a mentor.
“He wasn't automatically put on varsity,” Said Rowland. “I knew he had potential but everything that he’s gotten he’s earned. He wasn't the ‘golden child’ who was the best player in 8th grade that just came in as the man, that wasn't the case for Josue, he had to work really hard to get that role and that’s, I think one of the many reasons why he has come this far.”
“He was one of your unquestioned leaders and definitely someone I needed to game-plan for,” said the Walnut Grove basketball coach. “His ability to shoot from the perimeter and work in the post made him difficult to guard. He was also one of the best facilitators from the forward position I've seen at the high school level.”
After being diagnosed with a temporary medical condition this season Josue’s doctor put him on a no-sports restriction. Despite working full-time to take care of his family, dealing with this medical condition, and keeping his grades up; Capeles did everything he could to stay with his basketball family. Even though he couldn’t put on the jersey, he carried in the equipment, filled the water bottles, and kept the energy going during the games from the bench.
“That alone shows how hard working he is, said Rowland. “A lot of people would have said ‘I got to quit. I can't do basketball anymore. I've got to help my family.’ but he found a way to do both.”
“I try to imagine having to do that myself, if I had to leave here from school, go to practice, and then work another job for 40 hours a week.. I mean, I couldn't do it.”
If Capeles couldn’t play this season, Rowland knew he would be the perfect assistant coach. Last year Josue was selected as an all region member, gaining the respect of his peers.
“From the way he handles himself, the way he plays, the respect that he gives his teammates, to the knowledge he has of the game,” Rowland said. “All of those were reasons that his teammates respected him already. This was ‘his team’ this season and everybody knew that going in.”
Although Capeles really enjoyed being a new type of anchor for his teammates, internally he still struggled with not being aloud on on the court.
“Some games have been close games and I really wish that I could have been out there to help the team,” said Capeles. “Some games we didn't get beat bad but basically every region game that we had, we only lost by like eight or nine. I don't want to sound cocky or none of that but I know that if I was there it could have been way closer, or we could have came up with a victory, so it's been hard just watching.”
He says that hopefully as a coach he’s given his teammates a better perspective, after playing with them for four years and now watching from the outside. He hopes this will continue to help them next year after he graduates, as well.
Capeles’ doctor assured him that his condition was temporary and he should be cleared for basketball in a few weeks. Six months later, his hope for a basketball scholarship has weakened. Fortunately his grades are high enough for the Hope Scholarship to get into a state college here in Georgia that will allow him to pursue his desired major in sports medicine and give him another year to get back into basketball and reach that sport scholarship level.
“I want to make it to the NBA,” Capeles said. “I don't have a favorite team I just want to be wherever Lebron goes. Wherever he goes, I'm with him!”
Although this year has been particularly tough on him, Capeles has never considered himself a victim of situation.
“I know a lot of high school kids, young men who, if dealt with the same circumstance would have folded,” said Rowland. They would have gone into the ‘woe is me’ mentality, like, ‘I guess there's nothing for me anymore’, quitting and not being a part of the program, maybe getting into the wrong things outside of school, not having positive influences around anymore. He hasn't played that card at all.”
Capeles warns that if you get stuck in your situation it will only bring you down.
“Just wake up everyday and keep going,” he said. “That's why I got this tattoo of an arrow because you have to pull it back to go forward. Because all of this is just making me a better person.”
“I feel like God is just getting ready for me to do something great.”
