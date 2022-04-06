Austin Sigman signed with Bluefield State for track and field on Thursday, March 31.
Sigman has been a student at Apalachee High School and participated in track and field along with cross county all four years.
His 800 meter run time is 2:16, 1600 meter run time is 4:52, 3200 meter run time is 10:42. His cross country personal record is 18.08 and he won the MVP Award and the Coaches Award.
He finished sixth in the region at the Cross Country Meets, which individually will qualify him for state regardless of if his team does. He is the first boy from Apalachee to make top six since 2013.
“That is challenging to do,” said distance coach Jennifer Fancher. “Typically the fast teams all finish within the top six. So to me that’s an accomplishment.”
Sigman grew up in Winder with his parents and one brother. As a freshman he was known to be very small and shy.
“He was a scrawny thing,” Said Fancher. “We joke about that, because now he's definitely taller than me.”
“Now he understands the mental sides of running way more than he did as freshmen,” She said. “He understands hard work is how you're going to get there. There's no way to cheat the system.”
Fancher has been his cross country and track coach since he started at Apalachee so she is with him throughout the year.
“Austin stands out as a leader,” She says. “He has all this success and his teammates look to him as a as a leader in that aspect. There's a lot of respect for him because he has invested his time into it.”
One of Sigman’s struggles in the beginning was breaking the five minute mark on the mile which he accomplished this year.
“I remember that process,” said head coach David Seawright. “He's very intellectual about track and field and what it takes in training.”
Sigman will study mechanical engineering and architectural engineering in college while continuing his passion for running.
“He didn't take the first thing that came along,” Seawright said. “He really looked into different colleges and that tells me as a head coach, he's serious about going to Bluefield and he's going there to be successful. I respect that, not just taking the first name that came along.”
When looking into the future, Sigman sees himself living a pretty humble life.
“I don't really imagine a big house or anything because I don't really care about that,” he says, “But I see myself very successful. I imagine myself making enough money so I don't have to do 40 hours a week, always working.”
Advice Sigman has for younger kids getting into track:
“I tell them to not slack off in practice because I used to slack a lot my first couple years and looking back, if I hadn't slacked off, I could be way better than I am right now. Work hard.”
