The Apalachee baseball team defeated Alcovy 5-0 on Tuesday (Feb. 22) as four pitchers combined to throw a shutout.
Manning West got the start. The hurler lasted one inning, allowing one hit while striking out two batters. Jacob Harrison pitched the next three innings and allowed just one hit while fanning three batters. Hudson Mashburn pitched two no-hit innings and also had three strikeouts.
Jordan Wilson closed the game and was one pitch away from an immaculate inning. His only blemish was a ball thrown to the second batter.
Apalachee (3-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) had a quiet game on offense up until the fifth inning. A two-out triple by Colby Sikes in the bottom of the third inning provided the Wildcats first run. Zack Bowman scored.
Ethan Middlebrooks opened the fifth inning with a single and Colin Hedges walked to put two men on with no outs. Middlebrooks scored on Kade Greeson's double to right field, and Hedges scored on a sacrifice fly ball by Bowman. Apalachee led 3-0.
Sikes hit a grounder which led to an error that allowed Greeson to score Apalachee's fourth run. Jordan Wilson singled on a hard grounder up the middle to bring Sikes home. Apalachee led 5-0.
The Wildcats pitching staff retired the last six batters to preserve the victory.
Apalachee hosts Duluth on Wednesday (Feb. 23).
GEORGE WALTON 7, APALACHEE 1
The Wildcats trailed George Walton Academy 2-1 for four-and-a-half innings Friday (Feb. 18), unable to knot the game or take the lead. The Bulldogs made them pay with a five-run sixth inning to put the game away.
Sikes produced the game's first run with a single in the first inning that brought Middlebrooks home. George Walton went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of doubles.
Both teams went scoreless through the top of the sixth inning. The Wildcats came close to scoring multiple times. Sikes was stranded on third base in the third inning, and Sam Owens was left on second base in the fourth inning.
George Walton's first three batters reached base in the bottom of the sixth inning. A sacrifice fly drove in one run to extend the lead to 3-1.
Middlebrooks followed the pop fly with a strikeout for the second out, putting Apalachee on the verge of ending the inning. However, George Walton answered with a base-clearing double to bring the lead to 5-1. A wild pitch later in the inning allowed two more runs to score, George Walton won 7-1.
