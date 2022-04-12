The Jackson County baseball team did it again Tuesday (Apr. 12). Just one week after upsetting No. 1 Loganville, the Panthers blew out an Apalachee squad that is No. 2 in the region standings.
Hayden Gregory pitched four innings to earn the win. He allowed just one run on two hits and three strikeoutrs and plenty of support from his offense. Michael Harrison, Colin Price and Luke Pruitt pitched the other three innings. The trio combined for two hits and three strikeouts in relief.
Jackson County (10-13, 6-5 Region 8-AAAAA) will attempt to sweep the Wildcats this Friday (Apr. 15) at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The Panthers are currently No. 5 in the region standings, one spot outside of the state playoffs.
Apalachee (14-12, 8-3 Region 8-AAAAA) still No. 2 in the standings after Loganville's loss to Walnut Grove on Tuesday. The Wildcats, Red Devils and Warriors are all 8-3 in region play. Apalachee swept Walnut Grove earlier in the year, the panthers play a two-game series with the Warriors next week.
Apalachee's last region series is against Johnson next week.
Jackson County surrendered Apalachee's only run in the bottom of the first inning. Colby Sikes brought home Traver Park with a double to left field to take a 1-0 lead. After a ground out, Judah Powell walked to put two men on base with Sikes in scoring position. However, Gregory ended the inning with a strikeout and a fly ball to hold the Wildcats to one run.
The Panthers took control of the game in the top of the third inning. After a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs. Zach Daniel reached first base on a dropped third strike at the top of the order. Nick Streuer singled up the middle to drive Daniel home, scoring the tying run. Bryson Evans then walked in a run [Sam Bradley] and Jackson County led 2-1 with bases loaded.
Powell prevented the Panthers from adding to the lead with a three-pitch strikeout, but the worst was yet to come.
Jackson County added to its lead with a fielder's choice by Streuer in the top of the fifth inning. Jake Pepper scored and the Panthers led 3-1.
Spencer Muffuletto blew the game open with a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning. Matthew Whaley also scored on the bomb to increase the lead to 5-1. The Panthers added one more run when Nick Austin scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning. Jackson County won 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.