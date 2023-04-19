Junior Traver Park led the way with two runs, an RBI and three stolen bases for Apalachee (14-12 overall, 10-6 region) to lead them to a 5-0 win over Shiloh (4-19 overall, 0-16 region) at home Wednesday evening.
The Wildcats shut the door on the Generals in the fifth inning with three runs in the period to put the game out of reach.
The three-run inning started with Park’s RBI single on a fly ball to right field. His hit opened the door for Hayden Mashburn to score the first run. Zach Bowman followed that up with an RBI double to score Park and take the 4-0 lead. T.J. Wilson did the same moments later, as his RBI single scored Bowman.
While Judah Powell’s April home run streak came to an end Wednesday evening, Wilson took his place as he sent one flying on a fly ball to left field on a full count to take the 2-0 lead early in the second inning.
Wilson and Kade Greeson led the way for Apalachee with two hits each.
Park opened the scoring for the Wildcats in the first inning when he stole home to take the 1-0 lead.
Junior Nate Valles took the win on the mound for Apalachee. He pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and no runs and striking out six. He only walked one.
