The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow baseball teams renewed their cross county rivalry Wednesday (Feb. 16), only this time the two teams played outside the county.
The Wildcats and Bulldoggs met at Coolray Field, home of the AAA Gwinnett Stripers. Apalachee won the back-and-forth contest 4-3 after Judah Powell's two-out triple in the top of the seventh inning.
Winder-Barrow (0-3, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) didn't have an answer in the bottom of the seventh inning as Jordan Wilson needed just 11 pitches to retire the side, preserving the win for Apalachee (4-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA).
The Bulldoggs scored first when Carson Royal hit a two-out single up the middle. Noah Lee scored from third base and Winder-Barrow led 1-0.
Apalachee tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning. Colby Sikes scored on a ground ball by Manning West. Traver Park gave Apalachee its first lead of the game by driving Powell home with a line drive to center field. Wildcats were on top 2-1.
Winder-Barrow regained the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning off the bat of Pate Smith. His two-out double allowed Ryan Ford and Isaac Revitas to score. Smith was ready to inflict more damage after Carson Royal's single moved him to third base, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Zack Bowman started the seventh inning with a line drive single to centerfield, but the two batters got out to put Apalachee's rally attempt in jeopardy. Sikes joined Bowman on the base paths by reaching on an infield single.
The Wildcats got aggressive with Bowman's speed and it paid off when he successfully stole home to tie the game 3-3. Powell put the Wildcats on top 4-3 with a triple that brought Sikes home. That ended up being the final score.
West pitched the first five innings for Apalachee and struck out 10 batters while only allowing four hits, though he did give up a run. Wilson pitched the last four outs of the game.
Brooks House pitched four innings for Winder-Barrow and fanned eight batters, while only allowing two hits. Layton Pruitt finished the game and threw six strikeouts, but allowed the decisive runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.