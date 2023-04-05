Apalachee (10-12 overall, 6-6 region) built a three-run lead in the first inning and then held off Gainesville (10-12 overall, 4-8 region) subsequent charge for a 5-4 victory Wednesday.
The Red Elephants scored three runs in the third inning as part of their failed comeback effort.
The Wildcats got things started in the first inning when Zack Bowman singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Nate Valles was credited with the victory for Apalachee on the mound. The righthander allowed six hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
TJ Wilson, Traver Park, Bowman, and Kade Greeson each collected one hit to lead the Wildcats.
Apalachee grabbed another win over Gainesville Friday after taking an early lead on its way to a 9-3 victory. The Wildcats scored on a groundout by Nate Valles in the first inning, a walk by Judah Powell in the second inning and a single by Zack Bowman in the second inning.
Apalachee secured the victory thanks to five runs in the fourth inning. The Wildcats' big bats in the inning were led by singles by Valles, Kade Greeson and Jesse Lee and a double by Bowman.
Powell was credited with the victory for the Wildcats on the mound. Powell surrendered three runs on six hits over six innings, striking out eight. Colin Hedges threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Apalachee tallied 11 hits on the day. Bowman, Hedges, and TJ Wilson each managed multiple hits. Bowman went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Apalachee in hits.
The momentum continued for Apalachee when it won big over Habersham Central (12-10 overal, 6-6 region) 8-2 on Monday.
The Wildcats fired up the offense in the second inning. They scored two runs when TJ Wilson doubled.
Traver Park was credited with the victory on the mound for the Wildcats. The pitcher went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out six. Jacob Harrison threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Apalachee launched one home run on the day when Powell had a homer in the fourth inning.
The Wildcats tallied 12 hits total. Zack Bowman, Wilson, and Park each collected multiple hits. Bowman led Apalachee with three hits in four at bats.
Apalachee will look to keep its three-game winning streak going when it travels to Habersham Central Wednesday and North Forsyth Friday.
