Despite leading for most of Friday’s (Jan. 7) game against region rival Greenbrier, the Apalachee boys’ basketball team came away empty-handed.
The Wildcats conceded a fourth quarter rally which saw them fall 42-40. The rally came after a great third quarter defensively where Apalachee only allowed five points and led 31-22.
“Obviously we’re very frustrated,” said head coach Ty Rowland. “We were in control the entire game and just got to learn how to finish. It’s frustrating that we can’t get over the hump because it felt like our game plan was great, we had a lot of success with it the entire game, we just fell short.”
Rowland says they’ve been working on situations at the end of their practice all year. They’ll put 30 seconds on the clock and play two-to-four situations for a minute and a half.
“Like today, it was about a minute and forty seconds, we’re up three, we gotta figure out how to close it out,” he said. “The whole game we’re doing a good job. It’s just the kind of ‘freak out’ you have at the end.”
Apalachee (5-8, 1-3 Region 8-AAAAA) went back-and-forth with Greenbrier after leading by as much as 9-4 in the first quarter. The Wolfpack took a 17-15 lead late in the second quarter but with 17.9 seconds on the clock, Neville Brathwaite tied the game before Jeff Roberts drained a free throw to put the Wildcats ahead 18-17 at halftime.
The Wildcats pulled away in the third quarter. Already up 29-22, Tushyne Johnson slipped one more basket in right at the buzzer to extend the lead to 31-22 going into the fourth quarter.
“I do big things sometimes,” Johnson said. “I feel like my team looks up to me in some type of way.”
It was neck-and-neck through the entire fourth quarter. The Wolfpack finally took the lead 40-37 late in the game, but with 8.7 seconds on the clock, Johnson came back with a three-point shot to tie the game.
Unfortunately, a turnover at the last second added 0.5 seconds to the clock which was just enough time for the Wolfpack to score at the buzzer, leaving them in the lead 42-40.
Despite the heartbreaking loss, Rowland took a lot of positives away from the game, namely team chemistry.
“Team chemistry was at an all-time high,” he said. “The bench didn’t get to play a ton but they were so involved. I love seeing a team that pulls for each other even if their number’s not called.
“All the players bring something special to the team. Tushyne Johnson, being able to make shots and scoring when you need him to. Jeff Roberts does a really good job at changing the pace of the game…. Love Shermarion Clark. He plays super hard…. Elijah Contreras, our senior point guard might not put up as many stats but he is the heart of being able to control us. He’s been through three years of real wars. He’s that senior leader that you gotta have to have success.”
Next for the Wildcats is a trip to Walnut Grove (12-3, 4-0 Region 8-AAAAA) on Tuesday (Jan. 11). Rowland admitted to thinking of the Warriors as a leader in the pack of the region, as far as talent and potential.
“They have a lot of great players over there and they’re putting it together in a good way,” he said. “So that’s going to be a tough one to try and bounce back and see if we can come up on the other end.”
GREENBRIER 63, APALACHEE 23 (GIRLS)
The Apalachee girls’ basketball team was no match for Greenbrier Friday (Jan. 7).
The Wolfpack led 23-6 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 63-23 victory.
”A lot of things have to go right,” said head coach Derrick Allen. “It’s our job to put them in the best position to be successful but they also have to come mentally prepared that they are playing the No. 4 team in the state. You have got to bring your A-game.”
Averie Akin and Jasmine Williams brought a lot of energy to the first half of the game but ultimately couldn’t bypass the Wolfpack, who was up 39-14 by halftime.
“We knew what to expect,” he said. “But in terms of executing it, we came up short. feel that we’re going to play them three times this year; at their place and then at the region tournament. At some point, we have to figure it out.
“Our goal is to score 50 points and hope our defense can contain people. Our turnovers led to easy layups which leads to the inflated score. You take the turnovers out of it and we’d have a puncher’s chance on a good shooting night.”
Apalachee (4-11, 2-2 Region 8-AAAAA) will play Walnut Grove (9-6, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAA) on Tuesday (Jan. 11). Allen admits that the region games are dog fights and it doesn’t get easier. He states that it’s a matter of who can limit their turnovers and who can put the ball in the basket a couple more times.
“There might be some splits, there might be some sweeps, but every game is going to be competitive,” he said.
