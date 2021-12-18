The Apalachee basketball teams picked up victories in region play Friday (Dec. 17) at Johnson.
The girls’ team defeated the Knights 59-49 with another great defensive performance. Averie Akin led the team with 18 points. Hannah Hollingsworth added 15 points and Jasmine Williams scored nine points.
The boys’ squad blew out the Knights 57-36, though the score didn’t become lopsided until the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.