Apalachee
BOYS BASKETBALL
APALACHEE 57, JOHNSON 36
Apalachee picked up its first Region 8-AAAAA win of the year Friday (Dec. 17) at Johnson. The Wildcats took a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and withstood a rally early in the second quarter and third quarter before pulling away in the fourth to win 57-36.
EAST HALL, APALACHEE 37
The Wildcats entered Christmas break 5-6 on the year with a blowout loss to East Hall on Tuesday (Dec. 21). Apalachee travels to Pensacola, Fla. on Sunday to compete in the Innisfree Beach Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
APALACHEE 59, JOHNSON 49
The Wildcats improved to 2-1 in region play with a 59-49 win at Johnson. Averie Akin led the team with 18 points and Hannah Hollingsworth added 15 points.
EAST HALL 55, APALACHEE 21
Apalachee was unable to enter Christmas break on a high note, losing to East Hall 55-21. The Wildcats have a long break until they host region rival Greenbrier on Jan. 7.
Bethlehem Christian
BOYS BASKETBALL
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 61, CHEROKEE CHRISTIAN 56
The Knights started the Sugar Hill Tournament on Tuesday (Dec. 16) by defeating Cherokee Christian 61-56. Bethlehem Christian entered halftime trailing 22-18, but it dominated the third quarter and had a 46-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 75, LYNDON ACADEMY 41
The Knights ended the Sugar Hill Tournament on Friday (Dec. 17) in dominant fashion, defeating Lyndon Academy 75-41. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), Bethlehem Christian travels to Eufala, Ala. for a three-day tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SUGAR HILL CHRISTIAN 42, BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 22
On Friday (Dec. 17), the Knights fell to Sugar Hill Christian 42-22, snapping a six-game winning streak. Their next game is next Thursday (Dec. 30) at George Walton Academy.
Winder-Barrow
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLARKE CENTRAL 65, WINDER-BARROW 55
Winder-Barrow finished the first semester with a 65-55 loss to Clarke Central. The Bulldogs scored just 6 points to the Gladiators' 15 in the first quarter, and that ultimately was the difference. Winder-Barrow returns to action next Thursday (Dec. 30) at Discovery.
