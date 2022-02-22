Apalachee boys’ basketball team needed a victory Wednesday (Feb. 16) to prolong their 2021-22 season into the AAAAA State Playoffs. However, No. 3 seed Loganville stood in their way, defeating the Wildcats 58-31.
Loganville just popped us in the mouth,” said head coach Ty Rowland. “They threw that first punch and we could never find a way to come back. It was really difficult for us to score and that became a trend throughout the game .”
Apalachee scored just three points in the first half of the game while Loganville took the board with 33 points.
“Momentum was on their side,” Rowland said. “I tried to call a few timeouts in the first half to try to ease us in and see If we could wake up and we never really did so it was unfortunately not the type of outcome that we wanted.”
In the third quarter Tushyne Johnson came back with a three-point shot and Shermain Clark landed two buckets and 6 free throws but after the Red Devils scored 20 points they continued to keep the lead 53-18.
“It just was not indicative of our season at all, which is the tough part,” Rowland said. “You hate ending the season that way because we felt like the entire year every game was super close.”
By the end of the game Loganville had taken Apalachee 58-31.
“I hated that being the thing that we're going remember about the season, said Rowland. “It's unfortunate because I try to tell the kids we did so many great things, we took so many big strides throughout the season. I want them to see how much success we did have comparing to previous years, we won five games last year and this year we won nine so we're trending in the right direction.”
“Our goal is to give them a little bit of a break for about a month or so and then hopefully they'll be back, eager to get into the gym and work on their games and their perfections in our games so that we’ll be a little bit better off come summer and next season.”
