The Apalachee boys' basketball team overthrew Jackson County in the first round of the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament on Monday (Feb. 14), coming out ahead 46-30.
This was the third time the Wildcats have won against the Panthers this season.
After Tushyne Johnson landed two three-point shots and Sherman Clark slammed two buckets, Apalachee won the first quarter 13-6.
In a low scoring second quarter Neville Brathwaite scored two points and and Tushyne Johnson landed a free-throw putting Apalachee ahead 16-10.
“I know Tushyne Johnson played well,” said head coach Ty Rowland. “I just imagine if we would have had some more shots go down, we could have ran away with it a little bit more.”
Jeff Roberts really shined in the third quarter bringing in two buckets and a three-point shot. Rowland nominated Roberts for an All-Region spot this season.
“He doesn’t get enough credit for what he does because he does a little bit of everything,” Rowland said. “He’s a very smart player. He rebounds well, defends well, handles the ball at the four position for us. He’s the X-factor.”
Tushyne Johnson brought in a basket and landed two free-throws while Elijah Contreras and Sherman Clark also brought in two points each, ending the third quarter with the Wildcats up 31-14.
With some push back in the fourth quarter by Bryce Blake from Jackson County, scoring eight points, Apalachee’s Elijah Contreras came in with a three-point shot while Sherman Clark landed two buckets, and with the help of Roberts and Howard Holloway scoring a basket each, the Wildcats ended the game 46-30.
Because of Apalachee’s win this was Jackson County’s last game of the season.
Apalachee (8-16, 4-10 Region 8-AAAAA) will go on to play No. 3 Loganville (14-9, 10-4 Region 8-AAAAA) on Wednesday (Feb. 16.) at Loganville High School.
“It will be a really tough matchup because they’re probably the hottest team in the region right now,” Rowland said. “It’s going to take a really good effort to beat them but I’m glad we’re one step closer.”
Loganville has only lost one game out of the last 11 they’ve played. If Apalachee wins against Loganville it will go to the state tournament.
“This is the one we play for you know, we talk about all year,” Rowland said. “It all comes down to one game, which is this game on Wednesday. All year we talk about everything we’ve gone through, from the summer when we started preseason conditioning, and just everything that we’ve done to get to this point. Playoffs are the best atmosphere and I think our guys have faith that we can do it.”
