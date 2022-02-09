On Friday (Feb. 4) Apalachee boys’ basketball team couldn’t overcome Walnut Grove and fell 62-53.
“We fired a great shot at the No. 6 team in the state,” said head coach Ty Rowland. “We’re not much for moral victories but we had a fourth quarter lead against the No. 1 team in the region.”
Walnut Grove took the lead at the end of the first quarter with 17-9 but started dropping by halftime only up 27-21. Apalachee was able to catch up in the third quarter and took a 40-37 lead, but Walnut grove made a comeback with the win.
“I don’t think too many people thought we could pull that off,” Rowland said. “But we never stop believing in ourselves and this team.”
Eight out of Apalachee’s nine region losses have been by single digits.
“We are this close to making a turn for the win column in some of these big games,” he said. “We have a group of guys that have a ton of faith in what we can accomplish as a team and we are just working to get to the other side.”
