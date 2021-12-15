The Apalachee boys basketball team trailed Clarke Central by as much as 24 points in the first half Tuesday (Dec. 14). Yet, by the end of regulation, the Wildcats had a chance to win.
Apalachee lost to the Gladiators 64-63 to fall to 0-2 in Region 8-AAAAA play. Shermarion Clark led the team with 17 points, Tushyne Johnson added 15 points.
“We made some changes at halftime that made it where we could have a little more success in the second half,” said head coach Ty Rowland. “We changed our defense, we changed our defensive scheme a little bit. It forced them to take some jumpers and miss some jumpers.
“The biggest key was us rebounding. They were killing us on the offensive glass early. They play so hard, they’re all crashing the offensive glass. We were able to make that change to be able to block out and find somebody on the defensive glass. We limited them the majority of the second half to just one shot.”
Apalachee (4-4, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA) had a sluggish start. The Wildcats allowed Clarke Central (2-4, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAA) to score 20 points before they even made their second jump shot. Rowland even burned two timeouts in the first quarter, and the breaks did little to halt the Gladiators’ momentum. Clarke Central led 28-6 after one quarter.
Clarke Central hit a jumper early in the second quarter to extend its lead to 30-6. The margin hung around 24 points until a pair of three-pointers by Johnson sparked a mini-rally to end the first half. Apalachee trailed 43-25 at halftime, but more importantly, it had some momentum entering the locker room.
“We needed a lift so we could find a positive somewhere,” Rowland said. “I called a timeout when we were down and had to really get into them, trying to wake them up a little bit. It would have been hard without positives going into halftime.
“Him making those two threes gave us at least a little something to dig our nails in and say there’s something there we can build on.”
That momentum led to a dominant third quarter by the Wildcats. They rallied to cut the lead to just five points after the third quarter and they continued to chip away at the lead through the final minute of the game.
“We just didn’t make the play at the very end to be able to win the game,” he said. “We fought like crazy. It could have gone really bad where we could have just given up. That’s one thing about my team, and really how it’s been at Apalachee since I’ve been here, we’re just constantly fighting. We’re not going to quit, we’re not going to stop.
“We keep fighting until the last minute and we did that in the second half. We played very well. We have to put it together for four full quarters. I’m hoping eventually we can put two halves together. When we do, we’re going to end up being tough to beat.”
Apalachee looks for its first region victory of the season this Friday at Johnson (0-8, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA). The Knights lost their last game 81-19 to Walnut Grove, and have lost all eight of their games by double digits.
“Hopefully we can show up and have a bounce-back win,” he said. “No lie, we played two tough teams as our first two region opponents [Clarke Central and Eastside]. Both of those to me are in the top four.
“We had our work cut for us early and hopefully we can bounce back and have a win on Friday.”
