Apalachee played Eastside on Saturday (Jan. 22) in a very low scoring game for both teams.
Although the Eastside Eagles won 37-31, it’s obvious both defense’s were on point.
Apalachee (6-12, 2-6 Region 8-AAAAA) and Eastside tied in the first quarter 11-11 and the Eagles gained their lead by halftime 22-18.
“Their goal is to make teams make a million passes, settle for jump-shots and not get into the paint very easily,” said head coach Ty Rowland. “They want to slow you down like that.” On the flip side, we have the same mentality. Our goal is to keep people in front of us, not give up any straight-line drives to the rim. Force teams to take tough, contested shots and then limiting them to one possession.”
Rowland went on to explain how in low scoring games like these, every game possession matters so much more because one bucket can change the entire coarse of the game.
At the end of the third quarter the Eagles still had the lead at just 26-25. In the fourth quarter the Wildcats seemed to be called for just about everything. 23 turnovers and 6 travels for shuffling their feet. Rowland admits, 10 of those turnovers they may have been able to control.
“10 turnovers we would have had a chance to win, but 23, it’s going to be hard to beat anybody.” Rowland said.
27 of the Wildcats 31 points were equally brought on by three players, each scoring nine points Neville Brathwaite, Shermarion Clark, and Tushyne Johnson.
The Wildcats play Clark Central on Tuesday (Jan. 25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.