HOSCHTON – the Apalachee boys’ basketball team blew a double-digit halftime lead Friday (Feb. 11) against Jackson County. However, the Wildcats never conceded the lead and escaped with a 45-39 victory.
The Panthers cut the score to 41-39 late in the game with a pair of free throws by Isaiah Maxey. Apalachee pulled away in the final minutes thanks to a jump shot by Jeff Roberts and a pair of free throws by Elijah Contreras.
Apalachee earned the No. 6 seed in the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament and home-court advantage in Monday’s (Feb. 14) rematch against the No. 7 seed Panthers in the first round. The winner travels to play No. 3 seed Loganville on Wednesday (Feb. 18).
"We needed to start well," said Apalachee head coach Ty Rowland. "Halftime talk was exactly that. [Jackson County] is not going to give up, we're going to get a fight from them in that third quarter. We just weren't able to continue that same energy level that we had. It's tough when we're not used to winning a lot, especially by big numbers. It's tough to learn how to bury a team.
"But you have to give a lot of credit to Jackson County. They made a lot of changes in that second half that really messed with us. Defensively, changing it up all the time was tough for us to handle. Fortunetely we had guys step up to make some big shots in that fourth quarter to give us a little more of a gap and get momentum on our side, which is what we needed."
Apalachee (8-16, 4-10 Region 8-AAAAA) came out hot and was able to score in a variety of ways. Neville Brathwaite scored the Wildcats first five points of the game. Shamarion Clark was next to score for Apalachee, his layup gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Clark finished with 10 points.
Jackson County (5-19, 3-11 Region 8-AAAAA) rallied to cut the margin to just one score multiple times in the first quarter. Trey Ransom made a shot late in the quarter to cut the score to make the score 10-7. However, Apalachee's Tushyne Johnson nailed his first of four three-pointers of the game cut give the Wildcats a 13-7 lead going into the second quarter. Johnson finished with a team-high 18 points.
Apalachee doubled its lead in the second quarter. Up 22-15 following two free throws by Maxey, JJ Griffith sunk a three-pointer and Johnson scored on a layup. The Wildcats went into halftime leading 27-15. Rowland said he could tell his team was going to have a good night shooting before the game began.
"I saw it in warmups actually, and I usually don't watch warmups," he said. "But I was like 'we're making shots here.' For whatever reason, I could see us all making shots in warmups. So we had a lot of confidence to do that in the first half.
"But I think eventually, everything comes back to the average. We were making shots early, but in that third and fourth quarter we were settling a lot. They were good looks, they were open shots , but I think their goal defensively was to make us shoot those three's."
Third quarters had been Jackson County's weakness all year, but that's where the comeback began Friday. After a three-pointer by Johnson gave Apalachee its largest lead of the game (30-17), the Panthers responded with a 15-2 run to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.
Bryce Blake started the run with a shot in the paint. Maxey scored the last two points of the run to tie the game 32-32, but Jackson County never claimed the lead.
Clark scored a couple of free throws to give Apalachee a 34-32 lead. Johnson drained another three-pointer, and Clark scored inside the arch to stretch the lead to 40-32. The best the Panthers could do was cut the margin to just one score. Apalachee made enough shots late in the game to win 45-39.
Jackson County head coach Bryan Parker was pleased with the comeback, but was critical of how the team started the game.
"I thought we came out with no energy, no emotion," Parker said. "They did and was much more aggressive than us. We needed to fix that at halftime and we did a good job of that. We just can't spot them that many points.
"I rode the five guys that started the second half pretty much the entire second half. Those guys were giving it everything they had and they didn't deserve to come out at that point."
