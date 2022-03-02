Apalachee boys’ soccer team was overcome by Clarke Central on Tuesday (Mar. 1) with a loss of 0-3.
Clarke Central made three shots in the first half and got caught up in a defensive game in the second half. They have not lost a game this season with a record of 10-0 overall, and 3-0 in Region 8-AAAAA.
Apalachee (2-6, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA) came out with some great defense, restricting any goals for their opposing team for the second half.
This was the Wildcats first region game for this season, they resume region play on Tuesday (Mar. 8) at home against Loganville. Apalachee defeated the Red devils 3-0 in last year's contest.
