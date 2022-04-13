Winder-Barrow Region 8-AAAAAA
Wednesday 4/13
Baseball (15-7, 11-2) – vs Buford (20-4, 15-1) at home 5:55p.m.
Thursday 4/14
Baseball (15-7, 11-2) – @ Buford (20-4, 15-1) 5:55p.m.
Friday 4/15
Track & Field – MLPG Titan Invitational in Bogart 4:15p.m.
Apalachee Region 8-AAAAA
Wednesday 4/13
Golf – vs Walnut Grove @ Pine Hills 4:15p.m.
Soccer (6-8, 3-2) – @ Midtown (8-9, 5-1) playoffs game
Tennis – Region tournament 3rd place and finals @ Victor Lord Park 1p.m.
Friday 4/15
Baseball (14-12, 8-3) – @ Jackson County 4p.m.
Track & Field – MLPG Titan Invitational in Borgart 4:15p.m.
Monday 4/18
Baseball (14-12, 8-3) – vs Johnson at home 5:55p.m.
Tuesday 4/19
Soccer – Winners second round playoffs game
Track & Field – Apalachee Region Tune-Up at home 4:30p.m.
Barrow Arts and Science Public Region 8-A
Wednesday 4/13
Soccer (10-6, 9-5) – @ Dolton (13-1-3, 7-0) playoffs game 5p.m.
Tuesday 4/19
Soccer – Winners second round playoffs game
