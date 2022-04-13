Winder-Barrow Region 8-AAAAAA

Wednesday 4/13

Baseball (15-7, 11-2) – vs Buford (20-4, 15-1) at home 5:55p.m.

Thursday 4/14

Baseball (15-7, 11-2) – @ Buford (20-4, 15-1) 5:55p.m.

Friday 4/15

Track & Field – MLPG Titan Invitational in Bogart 4:15p.m.

Apalachee Region 8-AAAAA

Wednesday 4/13

Golf – vs Walnut Grove @ Pine Hills 4:15p.m.

Soccer (6-8, 3-2) – @ Midtown (8-9, 5-1) playoffs game

Tennis – Region tournament 3rd place and finals @ Victor Lord Park 1p.m.

Friday 4/15

Baseball (14-12, 8-3) – @ Jackson County 4p.m.

Track & Field – MLPG Titan Invitational in Borgart 4:15p.m.

Monday 4/18

Baseball (14-12, 8-3) – vs Johnson at home 5:55p.m.

Tuesday 4/19

Soccer – Winners second round playoffs game

Track & Field – Apalachee Region Tune-Up at home 4:30p.m.

Barrow Arts and Science Public Region 8-A

Wednesday 4/13

Soccer (10-6, 9-5) – @ Dolton (13-1-3, 7-0) playoffs game 5p.m.

Tuesday 4/19

Soccer – Winners second round playoffs game

