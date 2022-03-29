Winder-Barrow Region 8-AAAAAA
Wednesday (30th)
Baseball – @ Habersham Central 5:55p.m.
Tennis – @ Buford Middle School 4p.m.
Friday (1st)
Baseball – vs Habersham Central at home 5:55p.m.
Soccer (girls) – @ Habersham Central 5:30p.m.
Soccer (boys) – @ Habersham Central 7:30p.m.
Track & Field – 51st annual Cook Holiday Rotary Relays at home
Apalachee Region 8-AAAAA
Wednesday (30th)
Baseball – @ Eastside 5:55p.m.
Golf – vs East Jackson / Oglethorpe @ Double Oaks
Thursday (31st)
Golf – vs Lanier @ Legacy of Lanier
Friday (1st)
Soccer (girls) – vs Eastside at home 5:30p.m.
Soccer (boys) – vs Eastside at home 7:30p.m.
Track & Field – Titan Relays in Lawrenceville
Barrow Arts and Science Public Region 8-A
Thursday (31st)
Soccer (girls) – vs Washington-Wilkes at home 5:30p.m.
Soccer (boys) – vs Washington-Wilkes at home 7:30p.m.
Friday (1st)
Soccer (girls) – @ Washington-Wilkes 5:30p.m.
Soccer (boys) – @ Washington-Wilkes 7:30p.m.
