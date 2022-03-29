Winder-Barrow Region 8-AAAAAA

Wednesday (30th)

Baseball – @ Habersham Central 5:55p.m.

Tennis – @ Buford Middle School 4p.m.

Friday (1st)

Baseball – vs Habersham Central at home 5:55p.m.

Soccer (girls) – @ Habersham Central 5:30p.m.

Soccer (boys) – @ Habersham Central 7:30p.m.

Track & Field – 51st annual Cook Holiday Rotary Relays at home

Apalachee Region 8-AAAAA

Wednesday (30th)

Baseball – @ Eastside 5:55p.m.

Golf – vs East Jackson / Oglethorpe @ Double Oaks

Thursday (31st)

Golf – vs Lanier @ Legacy of Lanier

Friday (1st)

Soccer (girls) – vs Eastside at home 5:30p.m.

Soccer (boys) – vs Eastside at home 7:30p.m.

Track & Field – Titan Relays in Lawrenceville

Barrow Arts and Science Public Region 8-A

Thursday (31st)

Soccer (girls) – vs Washington-Wilkes at home 5:30p.m.

Soccer (boys) – vs Washington-Wilkes at home 7:30p.m.

Friday (1st)

Soccer (girls) – @ Washington-Wilkes 5:30p.m.

Soccer (boys) – @ Washington-Wilkes 7:30p.m.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.