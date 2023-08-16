Each year, bragging rights are up for Winder-Barrow and Apalachee when their football teams face off in their annual rivalry game. For the first time since 2020, the Wildcats will play host for the highly contested battle at Apalachee at 7:30 on Friday, Aug. 18.

Historically, the Battle of Barrow has continuously exhibited the competitive nature of the two teams as the games go down to the wire almost every year. Out of the last ten matchups, six were won by a touchdown or less, including an overtime win by Apalachee in 2018.

