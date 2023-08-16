Each year, bragging rights are up for Winder-Barrow and Apalachee when their football teams face off in their annual rivalry game. For the first time since 2020, the Wildcats will play host for the highly contested battle at Apalachee at 7:30 on Friday, Aug. 18.
Historically, the Battle of Barrow has continuously exhibited the competitive nature of the two teams as the games go down to the wire almost every year. Out of the last ten matchups, six were won by a touchdown or less, including an overtime win by Apalachee in 2018.
The Bulldoggs have gotten the best of the Wildcats in the series as a whole, winning 12 of the 19 total matchups. They have also won nine of the last 10, including four wins in a row. Last year, Winder-Barrow won 23-7 over their cross-city rivals.
This trend is flipped from the start of the rivalry game, in which the Wildcats won five straight from 2008-2012.
The Bulldoggs dominated in the aforementioned 23-7 win last year. Their defense stifled any Wildcat offense, holding them scoreless in the first half. Winder-Barrow forced a turnover on downs and a safety and led 23-0 headed into the break.
This year, there’s a special feel in the air headed into the yearly rivalry game. Both teams are coming into the season with new coaches at the helm of the programs.
As such, Winder-Barrow and Apalachee will both be looking to kick off the new era of football with a win, especially with disappointing seasons last year. The Bulldoggs went 5-5 and narrowly missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, following a crushing 37-36 home loss to Clarke Central with an opportunity to make the postseason in the balance. The Wildcats went 0-10 in 2022. That was the opposite of expectation for their team after making the playoffs the year prior, ending a 12-year drought from the postseason.
“For both of us, we want to get our new era started off with a win,” Apalachee head coach Mike Hancock said. “(Whichever one of us) loses, it’s not the end of all ends. The main goal is (to get wins in) the region games. For us, having not won a game in a while, to get our season started off 1-0, that will help build some momentum. Getting the era started off with a win would be big, playing in front of a big crowd.”
“I tell the kids, you’re in the business to make some memories, especially our seniors. This is their final Battle of Barrow. When they look back, hopefully (they’re looking back) at a positive result. Maybe, it’s with a big play they made in the game.”
Winder-Barrow head coach Robert Paxia understands the significance of the yearly game, but he reiterated that he wants his team to remain diligent on the field and not let the bright lights and potential rivalry game “shenanigans” get to the Bulldoggs when Friday rolls around.
“The Battle of Barrow is a celebration of our county and the excellence of football that is going to be played in it,” Paxia said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of it. We talk about every week having to be important to us. While this one is the battle for the county, we cannot make it to where we act uncharacteristically (of ourselves) during the week, during the game and after the game.”
Furthermore, for the Bulldoggs to be successful, Paxia wants to focus on execution in all three phases of the game.
“Those (keys to success) for us every week, they don’t change,” Paxia said. “Physical execution on offense on every play. Defensively, alignment and assignments.”
“Then, special teams. For us, it’s not just the third phase. We spend a lot of time on special teams. Special teams is going to come with effort and attitude. Some people look at special teams as a negative. It’s not offense or defense, so there’s no glory in it, so to say. But, for us, we’re going to try to steal some possessions on special teams.”
With Winder having won the majority of the recent matchups, Apalachee has the opportunity to potentially break that trend Friday. Hancock recognizes this and hopes to capitalize in 2023.
“We’re still the underdog – We may have more kids on the roster, but we’re still the underdog until we can start winning some football games,” Hancock said. “They’re gonna be bigger than us, and we have to find ways to match their physicality. In the past, Winder has always been a physical football team. We also have to do a good job of limiting turnovers. I know they’re well coached, and I know their kids will be ready to play. It’s the Battle of Barrow.”
