It’s not often that you see two schools in the same county undergo huge changes in the same offseason. Yet, that has been the case for Barrow County rivals Winder-Barrow and Apalachee.

In the spring semester, the two schools both hired new head coaches to lead their respective programs going into the foreseeable future. Winder-Barrow announced Robert Paxia as its head coach, while Apalachee promoted Mike Hancock into the position in its program.

