It’s not often that you see two schools in the same county undergo huge changes in the same offseason. Yet, that has been the case for Barrow County rivals Winder-Barrow and Apalachee.
In the spring semester, the two schools both hired new head coaches to lead their respective programs going into the foreseeable future. Winder-Barrow announced Robert Paxia as its head coach, while Apalachee promoted Mike Hancock into the position in its program.
FROM ONE BULLDOG TO ANOTHER BULLDOGG
Paxia previously coached in Florida before taking the position in Winder, and he had significant success in his tenures at other schools.
Paxia is coming from Flagler Palm Coast (FPC), which is also his alma mater in the Sunshine State. He led the FPC Bulldogs to the District 3-4S title last year.
He spent two years at FPC, coming away with an unofficial 13-8 record. However, the official record will read 10-11, as four of those 11 losses came by way of forfeit after reporting an academically ineligible player.
Prior to coaching at FPC, Paxia coached at Lake Gibson – also in Florida – for two seasons. He had a successful 23-3 record in those two years.
Overall, Paxia’s record as a head coach is 39-17, including the forfeiture losses at FPC. He had been a head coach for three programs prior to accepting the position at the helm of Winder-Barrow football.
Paxia said the opportunity to coach in Georgia, particularly at Winder-Barrow, was one he couldn’t pass up.
“I felt what they were looking for,” Paxia said. “(Winder-Barrow’s administration) was wanting to build and wanting to do some things that had been done a little differently. They were willing to go outside of the conventional box (a coach from outside of Georgia) to accomplish some of those things.
“There’s a significant difference in Georgia and Florida football from a facility and support standpoint,” Paxia continued, adding to part of his motivation in taking the out-of-state position.
Paxia replaces Ed Dudley, who coached the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs for five seasons, amassing a 19-32 record during his tenure. Under Dudley, Winder-Barrow made the playoffs once and finished just short of the postseason in his final two seasons.
“The people at Winder-Barrow were very excited about the opportunity to create and build upon what coach Dudley has done, so that, to me, was very attractive,” Paxia said. “He’s done an outstanding job of starting to turn the program. From where the beginning was to now, you can see the progress they had made.
“We’re just excited about continuing that progress.”
Nevertheless, according to Paxia, the most significant aspect of the game will always come from the players, rather than simply the wins and losses.
“We’re gonna make the kids the priority,” Paxia said. “Sometimes that seems to get lost in some places.”
Paxia attributes his success with prior programs back to the hard work of the players he coaches, rather than other factors, and he expects the same to be the case with Winder-Barrow.
“We’re gonna make sure that we’re doing the little things the correct way, in an attempt to be different in our execution and our character and love for each other,” Paxia said.
STEPPING ON UP
On Apalachee’s side of the coin, Hancock was previously the team’s offensive coordinator, but was promoted to the head coaching position after former head coach Tony Lotti decided to pursue the same position with another program.
His familiarity with Apalachee and the Barrow County community as a whole led to his decision to accept the promotion after going through the application process.
“The biggest thing for me is the relationships that I’ve built with these kids here,” Hancock said of his motivations for becoming Apalachee’s head coach. “We’ve got great kids here, we’ve got great administrators and we've got a great fan base and community.
“This has been home for me for the last five years, so (another reason is) being able to stay home. I live in this community, I go to church in this community, I shop and eat and I do a lot in the Bethlehem Community.”
Hancock now takes over the Apalachee program after five years under the leadership of Lotti, who led the Wildcats to a record of 13-38.
They made the playoffs once under Lotti (2021), their first playoff appearance in over a decade. However, Apalachee was unable to win a game last season, finishing with a 0-10 record.
Under a new regime, there is expected to be a new culture in Wildcat football. According to Hancock, who cited the Alabama Crimson Tide with Nick Saban and the Georgia Bulldogs with Kirby Smart as examples, teams tend to adopt the personality of the head coach. He expects the same to be the case with the Wildcats under his lead.
Hancock describes himself as an “energy guy,” so he is looking to convey that to his team as the season progresses.
“I’m hoping our kids will feed off that energy that I hope to bring to practice, to games, to workouts and those things,” Hancock said. “Just having that energy and enthusiasm that God has blessed me with.”
As the former defensive coordinator, Hancock has already had a profound impact on those around him, including the players.
“Coach Hancock is an amazing coach, but he’s also a good person,” rising senior Prince Tate, who starts at the running back position for Apalachee , said. “I feel like he’s a good fit for the head coach position.”
To go along with that energy, Hancock has three pillars that he plans to bring to Apalachee football: character, commitment and community.
“Off and on the field, we’re going to expect our kids to uphold a certain level of character,” Hancock said. “The commitment level, not just from our football players, but expecting a commitment level from our admin and faculty – down to the commitment of our parents and the Bethlehem and Apalachee community.
“We also want to build this thing and make it a family (here at Apalachee). We want Friday nights to be an event that everybody in the area will come and support these kids.”
THE NEW BATTLE OF BARROW
The two schools play each other yearly in a heated rivalry – colloquially known as the Battle of Barrow – across most sports that they offer. Out of all of the sports, football is particularly competitive each year.
According to Maxpreps, the two teams have competed against each other almost every year dating back at least as far back as 2004. From that point to the present, Winder-Barrow leads the yearly rivalry 12-7. The Bulldoggs are on a four-game winning streak in the series and have won nine out of the last 10 matches against the Wildcats. The most recent edition of the Battle of Barrow resulted in a 23-7 win by Winder-Barrow.
“From that standpoint (of me and Paxia being first-year coaches at our schools), there will be excitement,” Hancock said of the anticipated Battle of Barrow. “We’re both going to be trying to get our season started with a win.”
However, the rivalry matchup means much more than that in the eyes of Hancock and Paxia.
“At the end of the day, we’re Barrow County,” Hancock said. “We’re going to play hard, build this community and make it a big community event – maybe bigger than what it already is.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Paxia plans to be competitive immediately in the new era of Bulldogg football.
“We’re gonna expect to be in every game and challenge to win every game – that’s our goal,” Paxia said. “Everytime you step on the field, you play to win the game. We’re gonna come out and play to the best of our ability. Hopefully, the ball wants to roll our way a few times.
“I fully expect us to try and make the playoffs. That’s the standard that we’re trying to set.”
As for the Wildcats, Hancock wants his team to focus on playing a “physical brand of football” under his leadership before anything else.
“If we can come out and play hard, fast and physical, that’s what I’m looking for,” Hancock said. We’re looking to build on the little things. In football, (the linemen) have to be able block and tackle. We’re going to focus on the fundamentals. Those are my goals: being fundamentally sound and being a hard-nosed football team. When you do those things right, you’re going to win football games.
“It may sound like ‘coach-speak,’ but it’s not. Our goals aren’t the wins and losses. I haven’t looked at that. Coach Lotti did a great job of getting this program back (to winning). Now, it’s my responsibility to take this to the next level.”
