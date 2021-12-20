WINDER – Apalachee did its best to keep the “Battle of Barrow” a defensive struggle, but the might of the Winder-Barrow offense was too much in the second half Saturday (Dec. 18).
After clinging to a 25-20 halftime lead, the Bulldoggs outscored the Wildcats 44-14 in the second half to win 69-34. Winder-Barrow’s Trinity Butler led all scorers with 21 points, Jakerra Butler trailed her teammate with 20 points. Fellow Bulldogg Taniyah Parris added 12 points. Hannah Hollingsworth led Apalachee with nine points.
The victory for Winder-Barrow was the second high in as many nights after the program, and senior Shauna Bolt dealt with the hardest of nights on Thursday.
“It’s like I told the kids yesterday before the game, it’s not about winning, it’s about helping Shauna get through this difficult time,” said Winder-Barrow head coach Kimberly Garren. “We’ve always been a family, but its helped bring us together and make sure we’re really checking on each other, sharing the basketball. It’s translating to everything.
“That’s our third game this week too and we’re still consistently coming out and taking over in that third quarter, which has been huge for us this year. Now we have to figure out how to bring that energy and togetherness for four quarters.”
Scoring was a chore for both teams in a turnover-filled first half. Winder-Barrow (11-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) jumped out to an early 6-1 lead, but an Apalachee (4-9, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAA) three-pointer brought the game within one score. A jumper by Alyssa Willer gave the Wildcats an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The two squads traded the lead throughout the second quarter until a pair of free throws by Jakerra Butler allowed Winder-Barrow to stretch its lead to 20-15. The Bulldoggs’ maintained a two-score lead for much of the final minutes of the second quarter until they took a 25-20 lead into halftime.
Apalachee's Carlie Lumpkin drained a three-pointer to start the third quarter, cutting Winder-Barrow’s lead to 25-23, but that was the last time the margin dipped to one score. The Bulldoggs responded with a 24-4 run compounded by steals and layups by Trinity and Jakerra Butler. When the third quarter ended, Winder-Barrow led 50-30.
The Bulldoggs dominated even more in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 19-4 and stretching their lead to 69-34 by the end of regulation.
“We switched up defenses,” Garren said. “We like getting after it. Once we started getting turnovers on defense, it really translates into offense for us.
“Get a few buckets on layups and some kick-out threes, and that really gets our energy going. Once somebody does something good, when our post-to-post makes a pass or our post makes a pass to a transition guard on a layup, it’s what our kids like.”
Winder-Barrow has two more games until Christmas break begins, both on the road. The Bulldogs travel to Mill Creek on Monday (Dec. 20) and Clarke Central on Tuesday (Dec. 21). They resume region play on Jan. 4 at Central Gwinnett.
Apalachee travels to East Hall on Tuesday (Dec. 21) before it begins Christmas break. The Wildcats resume region play on Jan. 7 at home against Greenbrier.
