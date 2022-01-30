Apalachee girls fell short 46-49 to Johnson Friday (Jan. 28) night at home, which head coach Derrick Allen attributes to going six for 18 at the free throw line.
“We let tonight slip through our fingers," Allen said. "We didn’t play super well today. We didn’t shoot well and we came out flat, but we definitely had every opportunity to win tonight’s game."
Averie Akin led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points, followed by Hannah Hollinsworth and Abi Verne, both with 10 points each.
With a record of 3-7 in the region and 5-16 overall, the Wildcats have only four games remaining in its regular season. In the next two weeks, Wildcats play Greenbrier, Walnut Grove, Loganville and Jackson County.
Greenbrier, currently ranked No. 6 in the state, and Loganville, ranked No. 13, are the two favorites, according to Allen. However, the Wildcats have already played Walnut Grove and Jackson County earlier in the season and lost to both teams.
"We still have four more games left, so we can still kind of rewrite history a little bit. We just need to get some momentum in the win column to help us out,” he said.
The Wildcats will travel to Greenbrier in Evans on Tuesday (Feb. 1) which is expected to be a tough game not only because of Greenbrier’s record, but also because the game will be over two hours away and not many Apalachee fans will be in attendance for support.
Going into the final two weeks of the season, the Wildcats can’t afford another loss, said Allen.
“We basically just want to play our best basketball going into that final week giving us a puncher’s chance going into the regional tournament.”
If the team can win the first-round game of regionals, “that pretty much qualifies us for the state tournament,” he said. “We’re kind of on the outside looking in. We need to get some momentum so that we can make a comeback."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.