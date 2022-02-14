HOSCHTON – The Jackson County girls' basketball team trailed Apalachee by as much as seven points twice Friday (Feb. 11), but managed to erase both deficits to win the regular season finale.
The Panthers won 46-43 despite losing Kennedy Harris in the first half to a leg injury. She scored 10 points before leaving the game. The Wildcats appeared to have the game in hand with a late 41-34 lead, but leading scorer Averie Akin fouled out. Her absence was the equalizer late in the contest as she scored 16 points.
Harris scored eight of Jackson County's (8-16, 7-7 Region 8-AAAAA) nine points in the first quarter. Apalachee (5-20, 3-11 Region 8-AAAAA) on-the-other-hand, had its offense rolling. For different Wildcats scored at least two points in the first quarter and Apalachee led 16-9.
More Panthers finally got involved in the second quarter to keep Apalachee from pulling away, they even cut the score to 24-21 going into halftime.
Hanna Mahoney started the quarter with a layup, Jackson County forced a turnover after the ensuing inbounds pass and Harris scored under the rim to cut the score to 16-13.
A layup and a free throw by Mahoney later in the second quarter cut the score to 20-19, but Apalachee responded with a pair of inside shots by Akin and Justanna Smoot to stretch the lead to 24-19. Jackson County's Chandler Blake scored in the paint with seconds left on the clock to go into halftime down 24-21.
"I swear these girls are going to give me a heart attack," said Jackson County head coach Christie Thomas. "We haven't played basketball in the first halves of games lately, to have Kennedy go down on top of everything hurt us.
"But in the end, these girls showed resiliency, they showed that they believed in each other."
Jackson County finally took the lead early in the third quarter after Blake and Miracle Laniado both made shots inside the arch. The quarter featured four more lead changes and the Wildcats entered the fourth quarter with a slim 36-34 lead.
Apalachee was on its way to putting the game away early in the fourth quarter. Akin drained a three-pointer and Jasmine Williams made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 41-34. Williams finished with eight points.
Akin fouled out moments later and Jackson County capitalized with a 12-2 run to take a 46-43 lead with just over two minutes left in the game.
Makayla Bailey made three three-pointers in the run and finished the game with a team-high 12 points. The first cut the score to 41-37. Anna Maxey also drained a three-pointer during the run to bring the score to 41-40. Bailey's second three of the fourth quarter gave Jackson County a 43-41 lead. After Apalachee's Abi Verne tied the game 43-43, Bailey knocked down another three-pointer to regain the lead again 46-43.
Neither team scored in the final two minutes, allowing Jackson County to win 46-43.
Apalachee head coach Drew Williams didn't understate the impact Akin fouling out had on the end of the game.
"The one person you don't want to lose in that situation," Allen said. "We still had a chance to win, we had to foul at the end to stop the clock. The fight was there, we had every opportunity to win tonight.
"Tonight, she hitting her outside shots. She's a volume shooter, when she sees the ball go through the hoop, it's usually a good night for her and for us. We just couldn't overcome, we needed her late in the game."
Jackson County enters the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will host the winner of the Clarke Central versus Johnson game on Wednesday (Feb. 16). A high-seed in the tournament is a far cry from where the Panthers were at the beginning of the year when they lost seven-straight games.
"Nobody remembers how you start the season," Thomas said. "It's always how you finish the season. If we can finish on a good run and win this first game in region and make a trip into state, I think this community will be pretty pleased with that."
Apalachee is the No. 7 seed going into the tournament and will play Eastside on the road Monday (Feb. 14).
"If they bring it like they brought it today, we're going to be OK," Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.