The Apalachee girls’ basketball team fell short to Jackson County Tuesday (Jan. 18).
The Wildcats and Panthers were tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter but Jackson County swooped in and maintained a lead throughout the rest of the game, winning 53-33.
“In the second half we just went super cold,” said head coach Derrick Allen. “We turned the ball over a few times too many.”
Jasmine Williams and Justanna Smoot gave it their all out on the court but after halftime when the Panthers were only slightly up 19-17, they seemed to lose their rhythm for the remainder of the game.
The Panthers led 43-23 at the end of the third quarter, and although the Wildcats tied for points in the fourth, the Panthers had taken the win 53-33.
Apalachee (4-14, 2-5 Region 8-AAAAA) plays the Eastside Eagles (1-11, 0-6 Region 8-AAAAA) on Friday (Jan. 21).
Allen said, “Moving forward, we have to do a better job of moving the basketball, beating the on-ball defender, and creating easier chances for us to score.”
