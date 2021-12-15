The Apalachee girls’ basketball team had chances to put Clarke Central away in regulation, but were unable to do so and conceded a one-score loss in overtime Tuesday (Dec. 14).
The Wildcats lost to the Gladiators 40-38 in a defensive struggle. Hannah Hollinsworth led Apalachee with 11 points, including a handful of clutch three-pointers. Jasmine Williams added eight points and Averie Akin scored seven points.
The opening moments were ugly for Apalachee (3-7, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA). Clarke Central started the game with a 13-3 run as its diamond press forced numerous turnovers, which led to easy buckets for the Gladiators.
“We’re going to get pressed every game,” said head coach Derrick Allen. “I’m OK with that. Our Achilles heel is turnovers. We sling the ball all over the place. You combine that with missed layups and you lose by two at home in overtime…. We let this one slip through our fingers tonight.”
The Wildcats adjusted and ended the quarter on an 8-0 run which started with an Abi Verne layup When the quarter ended, the Wildcats trailed 13-11. In fact, from Verne’s layup onward, Apalachee outscored Clarke Central (2-4, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAA) 35-27, but that disastrous start would haunt it down the stretch.
Scoring was at a premium in the second quarter as Apalachee cut the Gladiators lead to 21-20 at halftime. A jumper by Williams early in the third quarter gave Apalachee its first lead of the game 26-25.
“Against their quarter defense, we were running our zone offense and we hit a couple of threes,” Allen said. “We moved the ball pretty well. It wasn’t a lack of effort, we just have to execute. In overtime, you have to execute even more.”
The two squads traded the lead through the rest of the second half until Clarke Central hit a layup to go ahead 33-32 with less than two minutes left. A pair of free throws extended to the Gladiators lead to 35-32, but Akin drained a three-pointer with less than a minute left to tie the game 35-35.
The Wildcats gifted Clarke Central multiple chances to win the game in regulation when they committed a foul with .9 seconds left on the clock. A lane violation gave the Clarke Central player three foul shots, but she missed all three to send the game into overtime.
The Gladiators hit just their third three-pointer of the game to start overtime. Apalachee trailed 38-35 and was never able to regain the lead, ultimately falling 40-38.
Apalachee aims to bounce back in region play this Friday (Dec. 17) at Johnson (2-6, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA).
