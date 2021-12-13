The Apalachee girls’ basketball team has come a long way since losing its first six games of the 2021-22 season.
The Wildcats have won three of their last four games, with the most recent win coming against Region 8-AAAAA rival Eastside on Friday (Dec. 10). Apalachee defeated their foes 46-27 with a great defensive performance.
“We’ve played 10 games now and we’re trying to find our identity,” said head coach Derrick Allen. “We are a defensive basketball team, and we have a nice mix of upper classmen and lower classmen and we’re all finding our way. It’s nice to see the ball go through the net, but we hang our hat on playing great defense every night.
“It was a god effort. We played 10 players and we played man the whole game. They’ve heard me say a hundred times, really good teams play man-to-man defense.”
Averie Akin led the Wildcats with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jasmine Williams dominated the low post with 12 boards and six blocked shots. Williams also scored nine points while making two steals and recording two assists. Brie Ashe and Carlie Lumpkin scored seven points with a pair of three-pointers each.
“[Williams] is 5-10, but she was playing like she’s 6-5 out there,” Allen said. “That really sets the tone for the rest of our perimeter defenders. If they get beat, we can rely on Jasmine to maybe intimidate or change the shot of she doesn’t get a piece of it all together.”
Apalachee (3-7, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) trailed Eastside 9-7 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats absolutely dominated the second quarter. Apalachee outscored the Eagles 21-5 to take a commanding 28-14 lead into halftime.
Eastside (1-6, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA) failed to cut into Apalachee’s lead in the third quarter before scoring a mere three points in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats pulled away in the final eight minutes to win 46-27.
Apalachee looks for its second region victory Tuesday (Dec. 14) at home against Clarke Central (2-4, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA). The Gladiators won their region opener on Friday (Dec. 10) at home against Johnson.
“It’s one of those teams that you match up with, but it’s just a dog fight,” he said. “The two games we played last year were super close. I’m anticipating a close game with this one. They’re going to hit us with a press, they’re going to give us the 1-2-2 zone.
“For us, a defensive team, if points are a premium, you rely on one or two players to hit some outside shots to relieve the pressure. That’s what we’ll be looking for tomorrow.”
