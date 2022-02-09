The Apalachee girls’ basketball lost to Loganville 66-21 on Tuesday (Feb. 8).
After a close first quarter with Loganville up 17-11, the Wildcats quickly ran out of momentum. In the second quarter the Wildcats only scored five points trailing far behind the Red Devils who were now ahead 42-16.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do we just didn’t execute,” said head coach Derrick Allen. “We simulated in practices the best we can but it didn’t translate to the competition so that’s less than ideal.”
At the end of the third quarter Loganville had taken a 37 point lead against Apalachee (5-19, 3-10 Region 8-AAAAA) putting them at 56-19. Loganville extended its lead to 66-21 by the time the game ended.
The Wildcats end the regular season Friday (Feb. 11) at Jackson County.
“We got one more crack Friday at Jackson County,” Allen said. “We basically just need to get off to a good start and that kinda helps sustain us for a little bit.”
WALNUT GROVE 66, APALACHEE 30
On Friday (Feb. 4) Apalachee girls’ basketball team gave up the win to Walnut Grove who came out 66-30.
After the Warriors were up 22–6 in the first quarter the Wildcats spent the remainder of the game playing catch-up. In the second quarter the Walnut Grove was ahead 37-15.
“It was a poor shooting night,” said head coach Derrick Allen. “We just couldn’t get out of our own way.”
At the end of the third quarter, the Warriors led 55-19 and already taken the game from the Wildcats
Avery Akins led the Wildcats, scoring 11 points and Bree Ash came in with nine points.
“We were killing our own momentum,” Allen said. “It happens sometimes but it was just an inopportune time.”
