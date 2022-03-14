Aries (March 21 – April 19)
You are naturally competitive and enjoy the advantage of being focused and determined. The best sports for you to play are hockey, martial arts, or wrestling. You could even go a little more extreme with mountain biking.
Sports that are too slow or too team driven like golf, baseball, or swimming are not for you.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
You’re not so much into the competitive side of sports and more interested in the process. If you have to compete you just want to have fun with it and you don’t want it to interfere with your life too much so something like weightlifting, swimming, or cross-country would be right up your alley.
Sports that are focused on points like football or basketball are not for you.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
You would do well with sports that use strategy instead of a lot of muscle so something like tennis is right up your alley. If not tennis, something that allows you to be social while you play like golf or volleyball.
Sports that may leave you lonely like cross-country or kayaking are not for you.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
You love nature and a good calm adventure which is why any sport that allows you to see beauty in the world like sailing, golf, or orienteering would be the best fit for you.
Sports that are chaotic or force you to make quick decisions like hockey, basketball or rugby are not for you.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
You want to prove that hard work pays off so anything that can take you to the olympics like javelin, gymnastics, rowing, or boxing are perfect for you.
Sports that are not so competitive like fishing, canoeing, or archery are not for you.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
You are in it to improve yourself, for yourself. A sport that will help you grow as a person like martial arts is the best fit for you.
Competitive sports like football, basketball, or hockey are not for you.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Your goal is to feel dignified while adapting with your own personality. You don’t mind a workout as long as it makes you feel beautiful which is why horseback riding, figure skating, or ballet are perfect for you.
Sports that are just out to make you sweat like wrestling, boxing and racquetball are not for you.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
You love a challenge and want to get your adrenaline pumping which is why waterskiing, snowboarding and motocross are right up your alley.
Sports that may not break a sweat, or have a lot of standing around like golf, baseball, or curling are not for you.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 19)
You like to have fun but you also want to be unique. You want something that requires skill and puts the focus on you when it’s your turn which is why archery, gymnastics or fencing would be perfect for you.
Sports that everyone seems to be doing like football, basketball and soccer are not for you.
Capricorn (December 20 – January 19)
Capricorns may be loners but when they’re in a sport, they are dedicated to it. Endurance sports that have long term goals like a triathlon, swimming or rowing are perfect for you.
Although you may not have any specific sports that you should steer clear from, you may want to also include a “cool-down” activity like yoga, jogging or golf.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
You may have some reservations when it comes to extreme sports but if you can get over your fears the best sports for you are water based and take natural skills like surfing, water skiing and sailing.
You don’t like to get lost in the crowed or have to share, so sports like football, basketball, or soccer are not for you.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Not to be too obvious, but the number one sport for you is swimming. You enjoy sports that require a calm focus so tennis and golf are also good choices for you.
Sports where you are not in control of the intensity like rugby, football, and hockey are not for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.