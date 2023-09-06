Apalachee (13-4 overall, 4-1 region) has won six of its last seven games, but head coach Brooke Turner has emphasized getting the offense going early.
The Lady Wildcats did just that Tuesday night in a 10-0 mercy rule win in five innings.
They scored all 10 runs through the first three innings, nearly going through their entire batting order three different times through that same time span.
“This is the first time that we have come out with the determination (to score first), and we did a great job,” Turner said. “I'm really proud of taking what we've done at practice in the past couple of times and it translating to a game. It was perfect. So, I really enjoyed watching that.”
At recent Apalachee practices, offense was one of the main focuses, which led to the Lady Wildcats’ offensive success. They have scored seven or more runs in nearly every game since mid-August.
“We have been focusing on making sure that we are getting good solid hits,” Turner said. “We've been popping up a lot recently. So, we've really just focused on a groundball mentality. We want line drives.”
“We're not trying to hit a homerun. We really just want a base hit. We want base runners. I think that finally has clicked. Our confidence is up a little bit, which has helped.”
Moreover, the defense shutout Lanier for Apalachee’s third shutout of the year.
“Scoring first and starting out early gives us a little competence when we go back out there in the field,” Turner said. “We're not so tense. Offense-wise, us being able to score first really helps us defensively.”
Senior Ryleigh Sapp pitched all five innings and struck out 10 batters in the process.
On the offensive side, seniors Madeline Peters and Alyssa Willer stuffed the stat sheet. Peters went 3-for-3 from the plate, finishing with three runs and two RBIs to go along with a double and a triple. Willer went 1-for-1 from the plate, finishing with three runs and a double.
Apalachee was also able to come away with a 7-6 win over Lanier in the back half of the doubleheader.
Apalachee travels to Shiloh Thursday in pursuit of its fourth straight win.
