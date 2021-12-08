The MainStreet Newspapers coverage area comprises Banks, Barrow, jackson and Madison counties.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Malaki Starks, Sr.

Jefferson

Quarterback / defensive back

The Georgia commit and No. 15 prospect in the nation according the 247Sports Composite, Starks led the Dragons to a 2nd place finish in the Region 8-AAAA standings. The senior intercepted four passes on defense and returned two for touchdowns. He added 21 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. On offense, Starks rushed for 303 yards and scored 5 touchdowns.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jaiden Daniels, Fr.

Commerce

Running back

The freshman didn't start until the fourth game of the season, but he still rushed for 1,425 yards with 13 touchdowns on 220 carries. Daniels had a string of 200-yard games in the middle of the season which led the Tigers to victory in three Region 8-A Public games, securing the team a spot in the A Public State Playoffs.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Colby Sikes, Sr.

Apalachee

Running back

Sikes’s 1,286 rushing yards (7.8 per carry) and 11 touchdowns helped Apalachee make history in 2021. The Wildcats won five of their last six games, scoring at least 34 points in four of those contests. Sikes and the Wildcats snapped a 12-year playoff drought.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zack Potter, Sr.

Jackson County

Defensive line

Potter terrorized opposing quarterbacks this year with 8 sacks and 9 hurries. He led the Panthers with 95 total tackles with 20 resulting in a loss of yardage. Potter earned First Team All-Region 8-AAAAA for his role in helping lead Jackson County to the AAAAA State Playoffs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tony Lotti

Apalachee

In his fourth year as head coach of the Wildcats, Lotti led Apalachee to its first state playoff appearance since 2009. Apalachee finished the year 5-6 with a loss in the first round. Highlights of the season include an upset victory over Eastside and a four-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Wildcats finished No. 2 in the final Region 8-AAAAA standings, earning the right to host a first-round playoff game.

•••

Jeff Roberts, Sr.

Apalachee

Running back

560 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Elijah Harris, Sr.

Apalachee

Offensive line

Tyler Ferro, Jr.

Apalachee

Defensive line

58 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 1 pass deflection, 9 hurries, and 2 blocked punts in eight games.

Brody Ham, Jr.

Apalachee

Kicker / punter

Averaged 35.2 yards on 32 punts with a long of 49 yards and placed 14 kicks inside opponents’ 20-yard line. 6-of-10 on field goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra-point tries.

Jake McCluskey, Sr.

Apalachee

Linebacker

Led team in tackles with 110. He added 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 6 hurries, 2 pass deflections and 2 fumble recoveries in 10 games.

Ethan Middlebrooks, Sr.

Apalachee

Defensive back

87 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery.

Prince Tate, So.

Apalachee

Running back

660 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Joseph Bentley, Sr.

Apalachee

Defensive lineman

81 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 hurries, 1 pass deflection and 2 fumbles caused.

Andrew Shockley, Jr.

Banks County

Running back / wide receiver / defensive back

89 carries for 540 yards. 24 receptions for 257 yards. 1100 all-purpose yards with 7 total touchdowns. 46 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble.

Cade Herrin, Sr.

Banks County

Running back / wide receiver / defensive back

24 carries for 142 Yards. 6 receptions for 100 yards with 1 touchdown. 45 tackles and 4 tackles for a loss.

Jordan Johnson, Sr.

Banks County

Defensive line / fullback

29 tackles and 22 pancake blocks.

Eli Ward, Jr.

Banks County

Offensive line / defensive line

17 tackles and 26 pancake blocks.

Issiah Storm, Sr.

Banks County

Offensive line / defensive line

34 tackles and 18 pancake blocks

Cam Cooper, Fr.

Banks County

Linebacker

38 tackles.

Roman Haynes, Sr.

Banks County

Running back / linebacker

Despite missed over seven games due to injury, Haynes had 21 Carries for 164 Yards, 3 receptions for 67 yards, 2 touchdowns and 31 tackles.

Ty Whiting, Sr.

Bethlehem Christian

Wide receiver

53 receptions for 840 yards and 6 touchdowns

Ben Reed, Jr.

Bethlehem Christian

Quarterback

1,654 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 9 interceptions and 7 rushing touchdowns.

Josh Adams, So.

Bethlehem Christian

Running back

1,242 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns and 3 touchdown receptions.

Chandler Cavoretto, Sr.

Bethlehem Christian

Linebacker

Led team with 72 tackles and recovered two fumbles.

Brady Logan, Jr.

Bethlehem Christian

Kicker

45-of-45 on extra-point attempts and 5-of-8 on field goal tries.

Logan Garmon, Sr.

Bethlehem Christian

Offensive line / defensive line 

Key part of both lines of scrimmage. Had 33 tackles and 1 sack.

Lawson Wooten, So.

Bethlehem Christian

Tight end

27 receptions, 476 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Dreylan Martin, Sr

Commerce

Running back

147 carries for 824 yards, and 5 catches for 52 yards with 7 touchdowns.

Malachi Shockey, Jr.

Commerce

Running back

62 carries for 346 yards with 2 touchdowns. 

Trey Garnto, Sr.

Commerce

Quarterback

22-of-47 passing with 343 yards and 1 touchdown. 55 carries for 223 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Cole Hill, Jr.

Commerce

Linebacker

72.5 tackles

Jackson Morris, Jr.

Commerce

Defensive back

25 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1 pass breakup.

Landon Worley, Sr.

Commerce

Defensive back

39.5 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 interception.

Collin Hall, Sr.

Commerce

Linebacker

38.5 tackles and 1 pass breakup

Tyler Crow, Sr.

East Jackson

Quarterback

136 carries for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns. 515 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Gary Maddox, Jr.

East Jackson

Running back / defensive back

582 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. 63 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 1 sack.

Christian Ogelsby, Sr.

East Jackson

Defensive end

23 tackles and 3 sacks.

Ethan Ardis, Sr.

East Jackson

Linebacker

74 tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 3 sacks.

Corvin Gillespie, So. 

East Jackson

Linebacker

44 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Brayden King, Jr.

East Jackson

Defensive Back

32 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4 pass breakups and 2 forced fumble.

Quay Hill, Fr.

East Jackson

Running back

530 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Marquese Greene, Sr.

East Jackson

Running back

10 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns. 1 kickoff return touchdown and 1 punt return touchdown.

Trey Ransom, Sr.

Jackson County

Running back / defensive back

1,340 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns. 13 catches for 115 yards with 1 touchdown. 48 tackles.

Evan Rosser, Sr.

Jackson County

Offensive line

2 pancake blocks

Connor Bejin, Sr.

Jackson County

Quarterback

1,145 passing yards with 6 touchdowns. 167 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jaden Cofer, So.

Jackson County

Wide receiver

38 catches for 605 yards and 3 touchdowns. 196 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

JT Sosebee, Sr.

Jackson County

Linebacker

64 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 3 hurries and 1 sack.

Xavier Bailey, So.

Jackson County

Defensive back

31 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 tackle for a loss.

Kadin Bailey, Sr.

Jefferson

Linebacker / running back

62 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 blocked punts. 216 rushing yards and 6 total touchdowns.

Jordan Perry, Sr.

Jefferson

Linebacker / running back

45 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. 248 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

Austin Redmon, Sr.

Jefferson

Linebacker

102 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble receovery.

Sammy Brown, So.

Jefferson

Linebacker / running back / kick returner

750 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in seven games. 51 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown. 2 kickoff return touchdowns.

Tre Reese, Jr.

Jefferson

Running back / defensive back / punt returner

611 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. 20 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 2 blocked field goals. 2 punt return touchdowns.

Dylan Ryoul, Sr.

Jefferson

Offensive line

12 pancake blocks

Brian Habeck, Sr.

Jefferson

Offensive line

21 pancake blocks

Tyler Wright, Sr.

Madison County

Linebacker

83 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 1 Sack and 1 interception.

Zahmerius Shiflet, Sr.

Madison County

Defensive line

62 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 5 Sacks, 14 hurries. 195 rushing yards with 3 touchdowns.

Trey Slayton, Sr.

Madison County

Defensive Back / running back

48 tackles. 359 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns.

Ethan Bond, Sr.

Madison County

Offensive Line

15 pancake blocks.

Eli Akins, Sr.

Madison County

Offensive Line

15 pancake blocks.

Cooper Brown, Sr.

Madison County

Athlete

26 tackles. 342 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns. 364 passing yards with 2 touchdowns.

Camden Smith, So.

Madison County

Running back / quarterback / defensive back

475 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. 4 catches for 70 yards and 1 touchdown. 11 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 1 interception.

Zane Milz, Jr.

Madison County

Defensive back

25 tackles, 4 pass breakups and 1 fumble recovery.

Aidan Thompson, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

Running back / linebacker

563 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. 46 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 safety.

Caylan Barron, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Punter

38.2 yards on 43 punts with a long of 72 and 13 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

Omarious Smith, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Defensive back

89 tackles, 3 interceptions and 2 tackles for a loss.

Jacob Atkinson, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Offensive line

Four-year starter.

Stewart Allen, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Wide receiver

25 catches for 342 yards and 1 touchdown.

Jamarious Smith, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Defensive back

22 tackles and 1 interception return touchdown

