PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Malaki Starks, Sr.
Jefferson
Quarterback / defensive back
The Georgia commit and No. 15 prospect in the nation according the 247Sports Composite, Starks led the Dragons to a 2nd place finish in the Region 8-AAAA standings. The senior intercepted four passes on defense and returned two for touchdowns. He added 21 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. On offense, Starks rushed for 303 yards and scored 5 touchdowns.
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jaiden Daniels, Fr.
Commerce
Running back
The freshman didn't start until the fourth game of the season, but he still rushed for 1,425 yards with 13 touchdowns on 220 carries. Daniels had a string of 200-yard games in the middle of the season which led the Tigers to victory in three Region 8-A Public games, securing the team a spot in the A Public State Playoffs.
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Colby Sikes, Sr.
Apalachee
Running back
Sikes’s 1,286 rushing yards (7.8 per carry) and 11 touchdowns helped Apalachee make history in 2021. The Wildcats won five of their last six games, scoring at least 34 points in four of those contests. Sikes and the Wildcats snapped a 12-year playoff drought.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zack Potter, Sr.
Jackson County
Defensive line
Potter terrorized opposing quarterbacks this year with 8 sacks and 9 hurries. He led the Panthers with 95 total tackles with 20 resulting in a loss of yardage. Potter earned First Team All-Region 8-AAAAA for his role in helping lead Jackson County to the AAAAA State Playoffs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tony Lotti
Apalachee
In his fourth year as head coach of the Wildcats, Lotti led Apalachee to its first state playoff appearance since 2009. Apalachee finished the year 5-6 with a loss in the first round. Highlights of the season include an upset victory over Eastside and a four-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Wildcats finished No. 2 in the final Region 8-AAAAA standings, earning the right to host a first-round playoff game.
Jeff Roberts, Sr.
Apalachee
Running back
560 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Elijah Harris, Sr.
Apalachee
Offensive line
Tyler Ferro, Jr.
Apalachee
Defensive line
58 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 1 pass deflection, 9 hurries, and 2 blocked punts in eight games.
Brody Ham, Jr.
Apalachee
Kicker / punter
Averaged 35.2 yards on 32 punts with a long of 49 yards and placed 14 kicks inside opponents’ 20-yard line. 6-of-10 on field goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra-point tries.
Jake McCluskey, Sr.
Apalachee
Linebacker
Led team in tackles with 110. He added 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 6 hurries, 2 pass deflections and 2 fumble recoveries in 10 games.
Ethan Middlebrooks, Sr.
Apalachee
Defensive back
87 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery.
Prince Tate, So.
Apalachee
Running back
660 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.
Joseph Bentley, Sr.
Apalachee
Defensive lineman
81 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 hurries, 1 pass deflection and 2 fumbles caused.
Andrew Shockley, Jr.
Banks County
Running back / wide receiver / defensive back
89 carries for 540 yards. 24 receptions for 257 yards. 1100 all-purpose yards with 7 total touchdowns. 46 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble.
Cade Herrin, Sr.
Banks County
Running back / wide receiver / defensive back
24 carries for 142 Yards. 6 receptions for 100 yards with 1 touchdown. 45 tackles and 4 tackles for a loss.
Jordan Johnson, Sr.
Banks County
Defensive line / fullback
29 tackles and 22 pancake blocks.
Eli Ward, Jr.
Banks County
Offensive line / defensive line
17 tackles and 26 pancake blocks.
Issiah Storm, Sr.
Banks County
Offensive line / defensive line
34 tackles and 18 pancake blocks
Cam Cooper, Fr.
Banks County
Linebacker
38 tackles.
Roman Haynes, Sr.
Banks County
Running back / linebacker
Despite missed over seven games due to injury, Haynes had 21 Carries for 164 Yards, 3 receptions for 67 yards, 2 touchdowns and 31 tackles.
Ty Whiting, Sr.
Bethlehem Christian
Wide receiver
53 receptions for 840 yards and 6 touchdowns
Ben Reed, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Quarterback
1,654 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 9 interceptions and 7 rushing touchdowns.
Josh Adams, So.
Bethlehem Christian
Running back
1,242 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns and 3 touchdown receptions.
Chandler Cavoretto, Sr.
Bethlehem Christian
Linebacker
Led team with 72 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
Brady Logan, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Kicker
45-of-45 on extra-point attempts and 5-of-8 on field goal tries.
Logan Garmon, Sr.
Bethlehem Christian
Offensive line / defensive line
Key part of both lines of scrimmage. Had 33 tackles and 1 sack.
Lawson Wooten, So.
Bethlehem Christian
Tight end
27 receptions, 476 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Dreylan Martin, Sr
Commerce
Running back
147 carries for 824 yards, and 5 catches for 52 yards with 7 touchdowns.
Malachi Shockey, Jr.
Commerce
Running back
62 carries for 346 yards with 2 touchdowns.
Trey Garnto, Sr.
Commerce
Quarterback
22-of-47 passing with 343 yards and 1 touchdown. 55 carries for 223 yards with 3 touchdowns.
Cole Hill, Jr.
Commerce
Linebacker
72.5 tackles
Jackson Morris, Jr.
Commerce
Defensive back
25 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1 pass breakup.
Landon Worley, Sr.
Commerce
Defensive back
39.5 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 interception.
Collin Hall, Sr.
Commerce
Linebacker
38.5 tackles and 1 pass breakup
Tyler Crow, Sr.
East Jackson
Quarterback
136 carries for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns. 515 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.
Gary Maddox, Jr.
East Jackson
Running back / defensive back
582 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. 63 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 1 sack.
Christian Ogelsby, Sr.
East Jackson
Defensive end
23 tackles and 3 sacks.
Ethan Ardis, Sr.
East Jackson
Linebacker
74 tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 3 sacks.
Corvin Gillespie, So.
East Jackson
Linebacker
44 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.
Brayden King, Jr.
East Jackson
Defensive Back
32 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4 pass breakups and 2 forced fumble.
Quay Hill, Fr.
East Jackson
Running back
530 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.
Marquese Greene, Sr.
East Jackson
Running back
10 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns. 1 kickoff return touchdown and 1 punt return touchdown.
Trey Ransom, Sr.
Jackson County
Running back / defensive back
1,340 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns. 13 catches for 115 yards with 1 touchdown. 48 tackles.
Evan Rosser, Sr.
Jackson County
Offensive line
2 pancake blocks
Connor Bejin, Sr.
Jackson County
Quarterback
1,145 passing yards with 6 touchdowns. 167 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
Jaden Cofer, So.
Jackson County
Wide receiver
38 catches for 605 yards and 3 touchdowns. 196 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
JT Sosebee, Sr.
Jackson County
Linebacker
64 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 3 hurries and 1 sack.
Xavier Bailey, So.
Jackson County
Defensive back
31 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 tackle for a loss.
Kadin Bailey, Sr.
Jefferson
Linebacker / running back
62 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 blocked punts. 216 rushing yards and 6 total touchdowns.
Jordan Perry, Sr.
Jefferson
Linebacker / running back
45 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. 248 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
Austin Redmon, Sr.
Jefferson
Linebacker
102 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble receovery.
Sammy Brown, So.
Jefferson
Linebacker / running back / kick returner
750 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in seven games. 51 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown. 2 kickoff return touchdowns.
Tre Reese, Jr.
Jefferson
Running back / defensive back / punt returner
611 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. 20 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 2 blocked field goals. 2 punt return touchdowns.
Dylan Ryoul, Sr.
Jefferson
Offensive line
12 pancake blocks
Brian Habeck, Sr.
Jefferson
Offensive line
21 pancake blocks
Tyler Wright, Sr.
Madison County
Linebacker
83 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 1 Sack and 1 interception.
Zahmerius Shiflet, Sr.
Madison County
Defensive line
62 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 5 Sacks, 14 hurries. 195 rushing yards with 3 touchdowns.
Trey Slayton, Sr.
Madison County
Defensive Back / running back
48 tackles. 359 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns.
Ethan Bond, Sr.
Madison County
Offensive Line
15 pancake blocks.
Eli Akins, Sr.
Madison County
Offensive Line
15 pancake blocks.
Cooper Brown, Sr.
Madison County
Athlete
26 tackles. 342 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns. 364 passing yards with 2 touchdowns.
Camden Smith, So.
Madison County
Running back / quarterback / defensive back
475 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. 4 catches for 70 yards and 1 touchdown. 11 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 1 interception.
Zane Milz, Jr.
Madison County
Defensive back
25 tackles, 4 pass breakups and 1 fumble recovery.
Aidan Thompson, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Running back / linebacker
563 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. 46 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 safety.
Caylan Barron, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Punter
38.2 yards on 43 punts with a long of 72 and 13 kicks inside the 20-yard line.
Omarious Smith, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Defensive back
89 tackles, 3 interceptions and 2 tackles for a loss.
Jacob Atkinson, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Offensive line
Four-year starter.
Stewart Allen, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Wide receiver
25 catches for 342 yards and 1 touchdown.
Jamarious Smith, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Defensive back
22 tackles and 1 interception return touchdown
