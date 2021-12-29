The MainStreet Newspapers coverage area comprises Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties.
All coaches were contacted for player nominations and statistics
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Carson Hobbs, Sr.
Commerce
Pitcher / first base
Carson Hobbs was lethal at the plate and stingy in the circle this season, all while helping lead Commerce to a second place finish in Region 8-A Public, and a finish in the Sweet 16 of the Class A Public state playoffs.
Hobbs finished the season with a .517 batting average and a .485 on-base average. Across the season she drove in 20 runners and hit two home runs. Hobbs rarely allowed any runs as a pitcher as she finished the year with a .991 ERA. Aside from winning the Mainstreet Newspapers Player of the Year award this year, Hobbs is a three-time Region 8-A Public Player of the Year.
CO-PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Claire Strickland
Madison County
Strickland carried the heaviest load of any pitcher in the area, tossing in 155.1 innings. She also went the furthest of any pitcher as Madison County finished No. 6 in Class AAAA. Strickland finished the season with 2.118 ERA and 1.268 WHIP. She tossed 130 strikeouts and had an opposing batting average of just .233.
Strickland's impact stretched to the offense where she lead the team with 31 RBIs and hit 3 home runs. She finished the year with a .340 batting average and .373 on-base average.
CO-PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Maliah Lee, Jr.
Jackson County
A perfect game is a rare occurrence in softball, Maliah Lee tossed two such games in 2021. In two outings against Clarke Central, Lee had a perfect game and a no-hitter. However, her best day was against North Springs in the first round of the AAAAA State Playoffs. She pitched a perfect game in game one and a two-hitter in game two to lead Jackson County to the Sweet 16.
In 109.2 innings, Lee tossed 170 strikeouts and allowed just 25 walks. She had a 1.112 WHIP and 2.553 opposing batting average.
CO-PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Ravyn Saxon, Sr.
Jefferson
Pitcher
Ravyn Saxon got better as the 2021 season progressed and Jefferson got deeper into the hunt for a playoff spot. Ultimately, Saxon and the Dragons ended the season in the Sweet 16. In 92 innings pitched, Saxon allowed a 2.06 ERA and .238 opposing batting average. Only 27 runs scored against Saxon were earned and she ended the season with just 15 bases on balls.
CO-HITTER OF THE YEAR
Whitney Hulsey, Sr.
Jackson County
Catcher
Through 26 games in 2021, Hulsey had 42 hits, good enough for a .500 battering average. On top of those numbers, Hulsey had a .567 on-base average and .845 slugging percentage. That translated to 23 runs, 18 RBIs, 8 bases on balls and 6 home runs. Two of her homers were walk-offs, including one in a region victory over Loganville in the Panthers’ first game on their new campus.
CO-HITTER OF THE YEAR
Anna Taylor, Sr.
Commerce
Shortstop
The most consistent hitter in the area by far was Anna Taylor. The senior had an unbelievable .600 batting average and .611 on-base average. She was also elite when it came to base running as Taylor ended her career with over 40 stolen bases.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ken Morgan
Madison County
Madison County reached Columbus for the fourth time in five seasons in 2021. The Red Raiders finished No. 6 in the state with a record of 22-9 and was one game away from winning the Region 8-AAAA Championship.
The Red Raiders were strong on offense and defense. They exceeded 10 points 11 times in 2021 and had a team batting average of .350 and an on-base average of .433. In the circle, Madison County had a 2.111 team ERA and 1.266 team WHIP
•••
Alyssa Willer, So.
Apalachee
Outfield / pitcher
.379 batting average and .712 slugging with 16 RBIs, 6 stolen bases and 5 home runs.
Hannah Still, Sr.
Bethlehem Christian
Graci West, So.
Commerce
Pitcher / third base / first base
.571 batting average and .613 on-base average with 18 RBIs and 4 home runs. .813 fielding percentage.
Kylee Taylor, Sr.
Commerce
Outfield / third base
.444 batting average and .483 on-base average with 13 runs and 5 RBIs in just 10 games played.
Paige Vickery, Sr.
Commerce
Second base
.370 batting average an .412 on-base percentage with 11 RBIs.
Isabel Harrison
East Jackson
Pitcher
Debra Crowe
East Jackson
Shortstop
Raeghan Thompson, So.
Jackson County
Second base / catcher
.438 batting average and .512 on-base average with 17 runs, 10 RBIs, 8 doubles and 1 home run. .962 fielding percentage.
Taylor Spivey, Jr.
Jefferson
First base / pitcher
.405 batting average with 20 RBIs, 10 doubles and 3 home runs.
Skyler Brady, Fr.
Jefferson
Utility
.311 batting average and a .380 on-base average with 10 stolen bases.
Audrey Burton, So.
Jefferson
Utility
.315 batting average and .350 on-base average with 17 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, 4 doubles and 2 home runs.
Ellie Kinlaw, Sr.
Jefferson
Outfield
.320 batting average and .400 on-base average with 8 stolen bases. 1.000 fielding percentage.
Sam Minish
Madison County
Catcher
.452 batting average and .518 on-base average with 42 runs, 23 RBIs, 12 doubles, 5 triples and 2 home runs.
Rylee Ernst
Madison County
Second base
.345 batting average and .466 on-base average with 28 runs.
Reagan Fulcher
Madison County
Third base
.464 batting average and .500 on-base average with 20 runs.
Riley Smith
Madison County
Right field
.349 batting average and .380 on-base average with 23 RBIs, 20 runs and 4 home runs.
Rylie Beddingfield, So.
Winder-Barrow
Pitcher
.427 batting average with 15 RBIs. 2.40 ERA.
Dayton Power, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Outfield
.446 batting average with 22 stolen bases.
Abby Polk, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Shortstop
.400 batting average and .629 slugging with 17 RBIs.
Kendal Miller, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Catcher
.354 batting average with 13 RBIs. threw out half of all runners who attempted to steal a base against her.
Alexis Edmondson, Fr.
Winder-Barrow
Outfield
.303 batting average with 13 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.