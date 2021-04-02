Here are the MainStreet Newspapers' All-Area Basketball Teams:

GIRLS’ TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Livi Blackstock, Sr.

Jefferson

Guard

Blackstock averaged 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to help lead the Dragons win the Region 8-AAAA title and advance to the Class AAAA Eight Eight. She was named the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year, marking the second-straight year she has earned region player of the year accolades. Blackstock, a three-year starter for Jefferson, has signed to play at the University of North Georgia.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brad Puckett

Commerce

Puckett’s team overcame a 2-8 start to reach the Class A-Public Final Four, marking the program’s first semifinals appearance since 1989. Commerce, which finished the season 19-11, lost to eventual state champion Calhoun County in the Final Four. The Tigers were runners-up in Region 8-A Public.

•••

Jasmine Williams, Jr.

Apalachee

Forward

Averaged 11.3 points and eight rebounds per game.

Kamryn Grier, So.

Banks Co.

Forward

Averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game, recorded 13 double-doubles during the year.

Jenna Reeves

Banks Co.

Guard/forward

Averaged 14 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Bryanna Sanders, Sr.

Commerce

Guard

Averaged 11.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Carson Hobbs, Jr.

Commerce

Forward

Averaged 9.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Maggie Mullis, Sr.

Commerce

Guard

Averaged 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Kenzie Whitehead, Sr.

East Jackson

Guard

Averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game

Maurissa Thomas, Sr.

East Jackson

Forward

Averaged 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game

Haven Rollins, Jr.

East Jackson

Guard

Averaged 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game

Antonia Pittman, So.

East Jackson

Guard

10.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game

Kennedy Harris, Jr.

Jackson Co.

Guard

Averaged 6.9 points and 1.5 assists per game

Deshona Gaither, Jr.

Jefferson

Guard

Averaged 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Ellie Kinlaw, Jr.

Jefferson

Guard

Averaged 11 points per game.

Courtney Kidd, Sr.

Jefferson

Guard/forward

Averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, shot 39.6 precent from 3-point range.

Allianne Clark, Sr.

Jefferson

Guard

Averaged 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Tiffany Wilson, Jr.

Madison Co.

Guard

Averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Ella Chancey, Sr.

Madison Co.

Forward

Averaged 9 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Keonna Hamler, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Guard

Hamler averaged 17.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.

Kiona Lindsay, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Forward

Averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Honorable mention: Brooke Peevy, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, guard; Autumn Shepherd, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, forward; Mikenna Duffy, Sr., Jackson Co., guard; Katie Hitt, Jr. Jackson Co., forward

•••

BOYS’ TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kalib Clinton, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Wing/forward/point guard

The versatile 6-foot-5 Clinton averaged 23.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.5 blocks and 2.1 steals per game. He was the Co-Region Player of the Year for 8-AAAAA and became Jackson County’s all-time leading scorer this past season. He completed his career with 1,934 points and 962 rebounds. Clinton has signed with Division I Charleston Southern.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Travis McDaniel

Winder-Barrow

McDaniel led the Bulldoggs to the program’s first state tournament win since 2002 with a first-round upset of top-seeded Douglas County in the Class AAAAAA state tournament.

••••

Josue Capeles Torres, Jr.

Apalachee

Forward

Averaged 12.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, shot 42 percent from 3-point range; selected to Northeast Georgia Junior All-Star Game.

Chase Reed, Sr.

Apalachee

Guard

Averaged 14.1 points per game; selected to Northeast Georgia Senior All-Star Game.

Pierce Martin, Sr.

Banks Co.

Guard

Averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Clay Gosnell, Sr.

Banks Co.

Guard

Averaged 10.7 points and 4 rebounds per game.

Garretty Presley, Sr.

Banks Co.

Guard/forward

Averaged 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Dakota Orr, Sr.

Banks Co.

Forward

Averaged 9.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Luke Sheats, Jr.

Bethlehem Christian

Guard/forward

Averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Mason Massengale, Sr.

Bethlehem Christian

Guard/forward

Averaged 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, hit seven 3-pointers in a game this season.

Ian McConnell, Sr.

Commerce

Center

Averaged 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Creed Dunbar, Sr.

Commerce

Guard/forward

Averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game

Saquario Sherrod, Jr.

Commerce

Forward

Averaged 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game

Makayl Rakestraw, Sr.

East Jackson

Guard

Scored a school-record 1,613 points in four years for the Eagles.

Dalen Gales, Jr.

Jefferson

Guard

Averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Spencer Darby, Sr.

Jefferson

Guard

Averaged 10.6 points per game and hit 65 3-pointers on the year.

Kadin Bailey, Jr.

Jefferson

Forward

Averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

J.T. Fulkrod, Jr.

Jefferson

Guard

Averaged 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, hit 47 3-pointers and shot 37.3 precent from 3-point range.

Nolan Hill, Sr.

Madison Co.

Forward

Averaged 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Peyton South, Jr.

Madison Co.

Guard

Averaged 10 points per game.

Donnie Graham, Sr.

Madison Co.

Post

Averaged 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, took 38 charges.

Wyatt Fricks, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Forward

Averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks per game, signed with Division I Marshall.

Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Forward

Averaged 13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 blocks per game.

Tim Loud, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

Guard

Averaged 17.2 points, 2.4 steals and hit 63 3-pointers (36 percent from 3-point range).

Honorable mention: Simon Steele, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, guard; Josh Howell, Sr., Jefferson, guard; Jay Carruth, Fr., Madison Co., guard; Jackson Morris, So., Commerce, guard; Shawn Cunningham, Sr., Commerce, guard-forward.

