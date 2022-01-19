BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Matthew Schroeder, Sr.
Jefferson
Schroeder won the Region 8-AAAA Championship and finished 5th in Class AAAA with a time of 16:58.27. His 16:09.68 time at the Region 8-AAAA Championships meet was his best of the season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Timothy Lees
Jefferson
The Dragons finished 3rd in Class AAAA, and 2nd in Region 8-AAAA in Lees’s second year as head coach. At the state meet, all seven runners finished 46th or better.
•••
(selections based on times at state meet)
Buck Ledford, Sr.
Banks Co.
Runner-Up, Class AA, 16:24.58
Pepper Davis, So.
Banks Co.
15th, Class AA, 27:52.61
Chase Stephens, Sro.
Banks Co.
39th, Class AA, 18:49.55
Mitchell Bowman, Jr.
Banks Co.
61st, Class AA, 19:38.65
Nic Cotton, Sr.
Banks Co.
67th, Class AA, 19:44.21
Troy Loggins, Jr.
Banks Co.
88th, Class AA, 20:29.39
Peyton McClure, Sr.
Commerce
11th, Class A Public, 19:16.12
Cayden Lord, Jr.
Commerce
14th, Class A Public, 19:29.56
Kade Morgan, Sr.
Commerce
16th, Class A Public, 19:42.53
Vincent Ricci, Sr.
Commerce
53rd, Class A Public, 21:09.06
Jay Simmons, Sr.
Commerce
64th, Class A Public, 21:33.69
Andrew Pascuelli, Sr.
Commerce
75th, Class A Public, 21:54.93
Isael Guerra-Baca, Jr.
East Jackson
27th, Class AAA, 18:12.31
Blake Craig, So.
East Jackson
51st, Class AAA, 18:55.59
Theron Walker, Jr.
East Jackson
68th, Class AAA, 19:20.84
Noah Watts, Sr.
East Jackson
76th, Class AAA, 19:26.19
Jeffrey Fuller, Jr.
East Jackson
88th, Class AAA, 19:40.61
Oscar Sanchez, Sr.
East Jackson
99th, Class AAA, 19:51.79
Ben Davis, So.
Jefferson
20th, Class AAAA, 17:54.28
Nate Ferguson, Sr.
Jefferson
22nd, Class AAAA, 17:57.44
Garrison Lee, So.
Jefferson
24th, Class AAAA, 18:14.33
Zachary Day, Sr.
Jefferson
26th, Class AAAA, 18:18.63
Ben Morales, Sr.
Jefferson
34th, Class AAAA, 18:35.76
Charlie Cosmano, Sr.
Jefferson
46th, Class AAAA, 18:45.78
Jakeem Johnson, Sr.
Madison Co.
30th, Class AAAA, 18:22.85
Gabe McCary, Jr.
Madison Co.
37th, Class AAAA, 18:36.35
Colt Kennedy, Fr.
Madison Co.
69th, Class AAAA, 19:32.78
Javon Johnson, Fr.
Madison Co.
93rd, Class AAAA, 20:01.78
Aden Prickett, Sr.
Madison Co.
100th, Class AAAA, 20:13.41
Christopher Parada-Rubio, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
38th, Class AAAAAA, 17:28.23
Daniel Laird, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
40th, Class AAAAAA, 17:29.24
Brian Gaddy, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
45th, Class AAAAAA, 17:35.50
----
GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Katherine Law, Sr.
Jefferson
The Dragons’ senior is Mainstreet Newspapers girls’ cross country runner of the year for the third time in her career. She won the Region 8-AAAA Championship and finished 5th in Class AAAA with a time of 20:07.06. Her best time of the year was 18:06.53 at the Bob Blastow 2021 meet in Whitesburg. Law will continue her cross-country career at the University of Georgia.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Timothy Lees
Jefferson
In his second year at Jefferson, the girls’ cross country squad finished 2nd in Class AAAA for the second year in a row. All seven runners on the team finished 51st or better. The Dragons also won the Region 8-AAAA Championship, their fourth region championship in as many years (two Region 8-AAA and two Region 8-AAAA titles).
•••
(selections based on times at state meet)
Averie Akin, Jr.
Apalachee
45th, Class AAAAA, 21:41.04
Maggie Irvin, Fr.
Banks Co.
79th, Class AA, 26:10.40
Camdyn Poole, So.
Banks Co.
97th, Class AA, 27:22.46
Paden Bell, Jr.
Commerce
4th, Class A Public, 21:53.17
Ermay Vazquez, Jr.
Commerce
6th, Class A-Public, 22:21.87
Sarah English, Fr.
Commerce
22nd, Class A Public, 24:50.23
Rachel English, Jr.
Commerce
49th, Class A Public, 26:42.79
Ruthie Gaddis, Fr.
Commerce
95th, Class A Public, 29:33.16
Katherine Smith
East Jackson
52nd, Class AAA, 23:59.12
Erin O’Brien, Fr.
Jackson County
31st, Class AAAAA, 21:11.33
Anna Warren, Fr.
Jackson County
73rd, Class AAAAA, 22:30.85
Morgan Eldridge, So.
Jackson County
82nd, Class AAAAA, 22:43.39
Kiley Powell, So.
Jefferson
16th, Class AAAA, 21:30.64
Emily Byrd, Sr.
Jefferson
23rd, Class AAAA, 22:05.56
Kate James, So.
Jefferson
26th, Class AAAA, 22:11.29
Lillian Parker, Jr.
Jefferson
34th, Class AAAA, 22:49.88
Lauren Hailey, So.
Jefferson
44th Class AAAA, 23:11.35
Isabel Vanderpool, Sr.
Jefferson
51st, Class AAAA, 23:36.29
Taylor Pruitt, So.
Madison Co.
37th, Class AAAA, 23:00.42
Linslei Wood, Fr.
Madison Co.
48th, Class AAAA, 23:30.44
Lindley Hawks, Sr.
Madison Co.
50th, Class AAAA, 23:33.99
Kylie Schubert, Sr.
Madison Co.
57th, Class AAAA, 23:54.89
Lakin Wood, Sr.
Madison Co.
58th, Class AAAA, 23:58.01
Rebecca Nicholson, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
74th, Class AAAAAA, 22:29.10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.