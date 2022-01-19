BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Matthew Schroeder, Sr.

Jefferson

Schroeder won the Region 8-AAAA Championship and finished 5th in Class AAAA with a time of 16:58.27. His 16:09.68 time at the Region 8-AAAA Championships meet was his best of the season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Timothy Lees

Jefferson

The Dragons finished 3rd in Class AAAA, and 2nd in Region 8-AAAA in Lees’s second year as head coach. At the state meet, all seven runners finished 46th or better.

(selections based on times at state meet)

Buck Ledford, Sr.

Banks Co.

Runner-Up, Class AA, 16:24.58

Pepper Davis, So.

Banks Co.

15th, Class AA, 27:52.61

Chase Stephens, Sro.

Banks Co.

39th, Class AA, 18:49.55

Mitchell Bowman, Jr.

Banks Co.

61st, Class AA, 19:38.65

Nic Cotton, Sr.

Banks Co.

67th, Class AA, 19:44.21

Troy Loggins, Jr.

Banks Co.

88th, Class AA, 20:29.39

Peyton McClure, Sr.

Commerce

11th, Class A Public, 19:16.12

Cayden Lord, Jr.

Commerce

14th, Class A Public, 19:29.56

Kade Morgan, Sr.

Commerce

16th, Class A Public, 19:42.53

Vincent Ricci, Sr.

Commerce

53rd, Class A Public, 21:09.06

Jay Simmons, Sr.

Commerce

64th, Class A Public, 21:33.69

Andrew Pascuelli, Sr.

Commerce

75th, Class A Public, 21:54.93

Isael Guerra-Baca, Jr.

East Jackson

27th, Class AAA, 18:12.31

Blake Craig, So.

East Jackson

51st, Class AAA, 18:55.59

Theron Walker, Jr.

East Jackson

68th, Class AAA, 19:20.84

Noah Watts, Sr.

East Jackson

76th, Class AAA, 19:26.19

Jeffrey Fuller, Jr.

East Jackson

88th, Class AAA, 19:40.61

Oscar Sanchez, Sr.

East Jackson

99th, Class AAA, 19:51.79

Ben Davis, So.

Jefferson

20th, Class AAAA, 17:54.28

Nate Ferguson, Sr.

Jefferson

22nd, Class AAAA, 17:57.44

Garrison Lee, So.

Jefferson

24th, Class AAAA, 18:14.33

Zachary Day, Sr.

Jefferson

26th, Class AAAA, 18:18.63

Ben Morales, Sr.

Jefferson

34th, Class AAAA, 18:35.76

Charlie Cosmano, Sr.

Jefferson

46th, Class AAAA, 18:45.78

Jakeem Johnson, Sr.

Madison Co.

30th, Class AAAA, 18:22.85

Gabe McCary, Jr.

Madison Co.

37th, Class AAAA, 18:36.35

Colt Kennedy, Fr.

Madison Co.

69th, Class AAAA, 19:32.78

Javon Johnson, Fr.

Madison Co.

93rd, Class AAAA, 20:01.78

Aden Prickett, Sr.

Madison Co.

100th, Class AAAA, 20:13.41

Christopher Parada-Rubio, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

38th, Class AAAAAA, 17:28.23

Daniel Laird, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

40th, Class AAAAAA, 17:29.24

Brian Gaddy, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

45th, Class AAAAAA, 17:35.50

GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Katherine Law, Sr.

Jefferson

The Dragons’ senior is Mainstreet Newspapers girls’ cross country runner of the year for the third time in her career. She won the Region 8-AAAA Championship and finished 5th in Class AAAA with a time of 20:07.06. Her best time of the year was 18:06.53 at the Bob Blastow 2021 meet in Whitesburg. Law will continue her cross-country career at the University of Georgia.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Timothy Lees

Jefferson

In his second year at Jefferson, the girls’ cross country squad finished 2nd in Class AAAA for the second year in a row. All seven runners on the team finished 51st or better. The Dragons also won the Region 8-AAAA Championship, their fourth region championship in as many years (two Region 8-AAA and two Region 8-AAAA titles).

(selections based on times at state meet)

Averie Akin, Jr.

Apalachee

45th, Class AAAAA, 21:41.04

Maggie Irvin, Fr.

Banks Co.

79th, Class AA, 26:10.40

Camdyn Poole, So.

Banks Co.

97th, Class AA, 27:22.46

Paden Bell, Jr.

Commerce

4th, Class A Public, 21:53.17

Ermay Vazquez, Jr.

Commerce

6th, Class A-Public, 22:21.87

Sarah English, Fr.

Commerce

22nd, Class A Public, 24:50.23

Rachel English, Jr.

Commerce

49th, Class A Public, 26:42.79

Ruthie Gaddis, Fr.

Commerce

95th, Class A Public, 29:33.16

Katherine Smith

East Jackson

52nd, Class AAA, 23:59.12

Erin O’Brien, Fr.

Jackson County

31st, Class AAAAA, 21:11.33

Anna Warren, Fr.

Jackson County

73rd, Class AAAAA, 22:30.85

Morgan Eldridge, So.

Jackson County

82nd, Class AAAAA, 22:43.39

Kiley Powell, So.

Jefferson

16th, Class AAAA, 21:30.64

Emily Byrd, Sr.

Jefferson

23rd, Class AAAA, 22:05.56

Kate James, So.

Jefferson

26th, Class AAAA, 22:11.29

Lillian Parker, Jr.

Jefferson

34th, Class AAAA, 22:49.88

Lauren Hailey, So.

Jefferson

44th Class AAAA, 23:11.35

Isabel Vanderpool, Sr.

Jefferson

51st, Class AAAA, 23:36.29

Taylor Pruitt, So.

Madison Co.

37th, Class AAAA, 23:00.42

Linslei Wood, Fr.

Madison Co.

48th, Class AAAA, 23:30.44

Lindley Hawks, Sr.

Madison Co.

50th, Class AAAA, 23:33.99

Kylie Schubert, Sr.

Madison Co.

57th, Class AAAA, 23:54.89

Lakin Wood, Sr.

Madison Co.

58th, Class AAAA, 23:58.01

Rebecca Nicholson, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

74th, Class AAAAAA, 22:29.10

