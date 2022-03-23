Baseball
Winder-Barrow – 8-6, 5-1 Region 8-AAAAAA
3/17 – won 15-0 against Central Gwinnett (4-7, 0-7)
3/21 –
Apalachee –8-9, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAA
3/16 - won 4-0 against Greenbrier (8-4, 0-2)
3/18 - against Walnut Grove (10-4, 2-0)
Soccer
Winder-Barrow – Region 8-AAAAAA
3/18 – boys against Buford
3/18 – girls against Buford
Apalachee – 4-6, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA
3/15 – won 3-0 against Morgan County (5-4-1, 4-1)
Track & field
Winder-Barrow – Region 8-AAAAAA
•Emorrie Forskey – shot put (2nd – 49-10.50)
•Shauna Bolt – 100 meter dash (5th – 13.03)
•Boys 4x100 – 3rd - 43.36
•Boys 4x200 – 3rd - 1:33.26
•Boys 4x400 – 8th - 3:46.85
Apalachee –Region 8-AAAAA
•Alyssa Willer – 300 meter hurdles (1st – 48.59); 100 meter hurdle (3rd – 16.83)
•Neely Rogan – discus (1st – 125-11)
•Mason Griffiths – discuss (3rd – 135-04)
•Janiya Daniel – 100 meter dash (4th – 13.01); 200 meter dash (5th – 27.21); long jump (5th – 16-03)
•Girls 4x100 – 5th - 51.11
•Girls 4x800 – 3rd - 10:35.41
