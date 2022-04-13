In 2017 Paul Thornton, a soccer coach at Barrow Arts and Science Academy, started a non profit soccer camp for refugee kids in the middle east called Salaam Soccer.
Thornton takes coaches and young soccer players from the United States to the middle east and pairs them with refugees to teach them soccer.
“There's not grass, it's just rocks, so a lot of people who play sports have to go to an indoor facility to play, which is very expensive, so there's not going to be an option for refugee kids.”
The Middle East has experienced a dramatic flood of refugees and forced migration over the last 20 years. In 2019 the UN High Commission on Refugees reported more than 20 million refugees and 60 camps across the Middle East by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which was set up in 1949 to care for displaced Palestinians. The wars in Syria and Iraq have produced the greatest share of the Middle East’s refugees in recent years, but many more have fled wars and failed states in Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
Thornton, with the help of Chip Wheeler from the River Hills Church, have established this soccer program for the children in these refugee areas that allows them to to use their time constructively.
“We figured we can offer these kids just a moment of peace from their tough life and let them play soccer for a while,” Thornton said.
“We have a passion to plant churches and connect the Gospel to people no matter their background or where we are,” said Wheeler.
In 2019 Salaam Soccer expanded to the Dominican Republic where they sent 20 coaches and players from River Hills Church.
“Same kind of thing there, obviously, they're not refugees coming from war, but a lot of them are Haitian refugees that were displaced in 2011 by the earthquake,” Thornton said. “Since then, Haiti, as a country has become kind of unlivable for a lot of people. So there's a lot of displaced kids in a very similar situation as the Middle East and that they don't have access to education, definitely not sports.”
The Salaam Soccer Camp brings all the equipment the children need to play soccer and when the camp ends, they leave the equipment in hopes the children can still take time to play.
River Hills Church has partnered with an organization in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, as well as in the Middle East, so the children can have a point of reference in the coming up years that the camp returns.
The camp is also beneficial for the soccer players that travel from the United States to experience a different culture.
“It’s a two way relationship for us,” said Thornton. “Bringing our American students who have pretty decent lives, to another country just to see how other people live. That's valuable for them.”
“Hopefully, that can be kind of a long lasting maybe passion for them,” he said. “Realizing how good they have it and what they can actually do to help people.”
Because of Covid19 Salaam Soccer Camp has not been able to travel for the last two years but have plans to return to the Dominican Republic at the end of May 2022.
“We hope to expand to different countries and contexts throughout the world,” said Wheeler. “Paul Thornton started continues to elevate its effectiveness. He is an incredible leader and visionary in reaching our high school students and other cultures.”
To join the Salaam Soccer Camp you can contact Thornton through email at paul.thornton@barrow.k12.ga.us
