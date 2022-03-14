Winder-Barrow Region 8-AAAAAA
Wednesday (16th)
Baseball – (3-6, 01) @ Central Gwinnett (4-3, 0-3 Region 8-AAAAAA) 5:55p.m.
Thursday (17th)
Tennis – vs Lanier @ E.E. Robinson Park 4p.m.
Friday (18th)
Baseball – (3-6, 01) vs Central Gwinnett (4-3, 0-3 Region 8-AAAAAA) at home 5:55p.m.
Soccer – Girls (4-8, 1-4) vs Buford (11-0, 6-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) at home 5:30p.m.
Soccer – Boys (7-6, 2-4) vs Buford (6-4-1, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAAA) at home 7:30p.m.
Monday (21st)
Baseball – (3-6, 01) vs Lanier (4-6, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) at home 5:55p.m.
Tennis – @ Loganville 4p.m.
Tuesday (22nd)
Soccer – Girls (4-8, 1-4) @ Dacula (1-8, 0-5 Region 8-AAAAAA) 5:30p.m.
Soccer – Boys (7-6, 2-4) @ Dacula (4-5, 4-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) 7:30p.m.
Tennis – @ Madison Co. 4p.m.
Apalachee Region 8-AAAAA
Wednesday (16th)
Baseball – (4-8, 0-0) vs Greenbrier (8-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) at home 5:55p.m.
Golf – vs Winder-Barrow @ Chimneys golf course 4:15p.m.
Tennis – vs Eastside at home 4p.m.
Thursday (17th)
Golf – vs Johnson @ Royal Lakes 3:30p.m.
Friday (18th)
Baseball – (4-8, 0-0) @ Walnut Grove (7-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) 5:55p.m.
Saturday (19th)
Golf – Dacula Golf 2022, Gwinnett open (girls only)
Track & Field – @ Loch Johnson (Cedar Shoals) 9a.m.
Monday (21st)
Baseball – (4-8, 0-0) vs Walnut Grove (7-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) at home 5:55p.m.
Tennis – vs Walnut Grove at home 4p.m.
Tuesday (22nd)
Soccer – Girls (2-8-2, 0-3) @ Johnson (5-5-2, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA) 5:30p.m.
Soccer – Boys (2-7, 0-2) @ Johnson (11-0-1, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAA) 7:30p.m.
Bethlehem Christian Academy GISA Region 4-AAA
Friday (18th)
Baseball – (1-6, 0-0) vs Young Americans Christian (0-3, 0-0 GISA Region 4-AAA) at home 7p.m.
Soccer – Girls (0-6, 0-2) vs Loganville Christian (1-6, 1-3 Private Area 8-A) at home 7p.m.
Tuesday (22nd)
Golf – vs Gatewood @ Harbor Club TBA
Baseball – (1-6, 0-0) vs Westminster (1-4, 0-0 GISA Region 4-AAA) at home 4:30p.m.
Soccer – Girls (0-6, 0-2) vs John Milledge (0-1, 0-0 GISA Region 4) at home TBA
Soccer – Boys (0-0, 0-0) vs John Milledge 4-0, 0-0 GISA Region 4) at home 6p.m.
Barrow Arts and Science Public Region 8-A
Friday (18th)
Soccer – Girls (2-7-1, 2-5) vs Social Circle (10-1, 5-1 Public Region 8-A) at home 5:30p.m.
Soccer – Boys (6-3, 5-2) vs Social Circle (9-2, 5-1 Public Region 8-A) at home 7:30p.m.
Monday (21st)
Soccer – Girls (2-7-1, 2-5) @ Towns County (7-1-1, 6-1 Public Region 8-A) 5p.m.
Soccer – Boys (6-3, 5-2) @ Towns County (3-6, 3-5 Public Region 8-A) 7p.m.
