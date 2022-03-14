Baseball
Winder-Barrow – Region 8-AAAAAA
3/9 - (5-6, 2-1) won Wednesday’s region game 10-1 against Dacula (6-6, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAAA)
3/11 - (5-6, 2-1) won Friday’s region game 3-1 against Dacula (6-6, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAAA)
3/14 - (5-6, 2-1) *******
Apalachee –Region 8-AAAAA
3/14 - (5-9, 0-0) ********
Soccer
Winder-Barrow – Region 8-AAAAAA
3/11 - Girls (4-9, 1-5) lost Friday’s game 1-3 against Lanier (6-5, 4-2 Region 8-AAAAAA)
3/11 - Boys (6-7, 2-4) lost Friday’s game 2-5 against Lanier (6-4-1, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAAA)
Apalachee –Region 8-AAAAA
3/8 - Girls (2-8-2, 0-3) lost Tuesday’s game 0-7 against Loganville (10-1, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAA)
3/8 - Boys (3-6, 1-1) won Tuesday’s game 3-1 against Loganville (7-4-1, 0-3 Region 8-AAAAA)
Bethlehem Christian Academy – Region 4-AAA
3/10 - Girls (1-6, 1-2) won Thursday’s game 3-0 against Piedmont Academy (0-4-1, 0-2 GISA Region 4)
Barrow Arts and Science – Public Region 8-A
3/8 - Girls & boys game against Commerce was rescheduled, TBA
Track & field
Apalachee –Region 8-AAAAA
3/10
•Tavion Brooks – 200 meter dash (1st – 23.02)
•Thomas Ouma – 300 meter hurdles (1st – 42.95); 110 meter hurdles (2nd – 16.50)
•KaZariyah Ballard – long jump (2nd – 15-04.5); triple jump (4th – 31-08); 100 meter hurdles (5th – 18.16)
•Edwin Ellis – 400 meter dash (3rd – 53.81)
•Lamyah Rodriguez – 400 meter dash (3rd – 1:07.09)
•Aniyah Angelle – 400 meter dash (3rd – 1:08)
•Callie Hunter – pole vaut (3rd – 7-00); triple jump – (5th – 30-10)
•Trey Newton – long jump (3rd – 18-00); triple jump (4th – 38-02)
•Luke Sigman – 1600 meter run (4th – 5:00.33); 3200 meter run (7th – 11:22.70)
•Averie Akin – 3200 meter run (4th – 12:41.82)
•Josh Abraham – high jump (4th – 5-06)
•Prince Tate – 100 meter dash (5th – 11.67)
•Anthony Lyle – 200 meter dash (5th – 24.04)
•Jasmyne Daniel – 200 meter dash (5th – 28.81); 100 meter dash (8th – 13.81)
•Abigail Zapata – 800 meter run (5th – 2:42.48)
•Deven White – high jump (5th – 5-06); triple jump (5th – 38-02); 300 meter hurdles (7th – 48.31)
•Bryson Garner – pole vault (5th – 9-00)
•Boys 4x100 meter relay, 1st – 46.28; 4x200 meter relay, 1st – 1:33.18; 4x800 meter relay, 1st – 9:37.11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.