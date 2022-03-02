Apalachee track and field traveled to Wesleyan on Thursday (Feb. 24) and placed first for both their girls and boys teams.
They competed against Wesleyan School, Woodward Academy, and Fellowship Christian School.
TOP RESULTS
•Tavion Brooks – 100 meter dash (1st – 11.69); long jump (11th – 13.06.5)
•Edwin Ellis – 200 meter dash (1st – 23.56); 100 meter dash (4 – 11.72)
•Janiya Daniel – 200 meter dash (1st – 26.63); long jump (1st – 14-08.5)
•Averie Akin – 3200 meter run (1st – 13:14.53)
•Alyssa Willer – 100 meter hurdles (1st – 13:14.53); 300 meter hurdles (1st – 49.82)
•Julian Jean-Louis 110 meter hurdles (1st – 17.71); 300 meter hurdles (3rd – 51.79); 400 meter dash (10th – 1:01.62)
•Thomas Ouma 300 meter hurdles (1st – 43.24); boys triple jump (3rd – 37-04.00)
•Josh Abraham high jump (1st – 5-08); 400 meter dash (2nd – 55.94)
•Trey Newton long jump (1st – 19-07); triple jump (1st – 40-00); 100 meter dash (6th 11.77)
•Mason Griffith discus (1st – 123-01)
•Neely Rogan discus (1st – 127-01); shot put (2nd – 32-06)
•Jordan Shaw shot put (1st – 41-02.5)
•Anthony Lyle 100 meter dash (2nd – 11.69)
•Hailey Tedder 3200 meter run (2nd – 13:58.73);
•Tatyana Denis high jump (2nd – 4-08)
•Jeffery Roberts long jump (2nd – 18-04); 200 meter dash (7th – 24.66)
•Deven White triple jump (2nd – 38-07.5); 300 meter dash (2nd – 46.45); high jump (3rd – 5-04)
•Callie Hunter pole vault (2nd – 8-800); triple jump (3rd – 32-11); 200 meter dash (10th – 30.28)
•Christopher Smith shot put (2nd – 39-09); discus (9th – 91-02)
•Savannah Rhodes 100 meter hurdles (2nd – 19.30)
•Austin Sigman 1600 meter run (3rd – 4:52.38)
•Exauce Mukongo long jump (3rd – 17-11.25)
•Jacob McCluskey discus (3rd – 106-04)
•Da’Jyuna Bullock 400 meter dash (3rd – 1:09.23)
•Erin Padinor-Okyere long jump (3rd – 14-00); triple jump (4th – 32-00)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.