WINDER – Apalachee hosted track and field Wednesday (Feb. 16). Overall, the Apalachee girls came in 1st and the boys came in 2nd.
The Wildcats competed against Buford, Jackson County, Lanier, Grayson, and Johnson.
“We have a large coaching staff this year,” said head coach David Seawright. “We have a lot of new people this year. Our girls’ program is over 50 this year which is really large. For our boys we have over 75 so we're about at 125-130."
"We're getting our numbers backup from where they used to be pre-covid. In 2020 we had a big squad but we didn't get to finish the season so we're getting our numbers back up to have depth as a program."
TOP RESULTS
•Austin Sigman – 3200-meter run (1st – 11:00.64); 1600-meter run (5th – 5:11.28).
•Janiyah Daniel – 200-meter dash (1st – 27.31); long jump (2nd – 14-8.5).
•Averie Akin – 800-meter run (1st – 2:44.07).
•Tatyana Denis – high jump (1st – 4-8).
•Callie Hunter – triple jump (1st – 32-0); pole vault (1st – 7-6).
•Erin Padinor-Okyere – long jump (1st – 14-11); triple jump (2nd – 31-7).
•Bryson Garner – pole vault (1st – 9-00).
•Mason Griffiths – discus (1st – 115-08).
•Neely Rogan – discus (1st – 117-2); shot put (3rd – 31-6).
•Jordan Shaw – shot put (1st – 40-03).
•Jasmyn Daniel – 100-meter dash (2nd – 13.82).
•Abigail Zapata – 800-meter run (2nd – 2:44.75).
•Hailey Tedder – 3200-meter run (2nd – 14:35.25); 1600-meter run (6th – 6:27.39).
•Thomas Orma – 300 meter hurdles (2nd – 43.07); triple jump (6th – 36-03).
•Josh Abraham – high jump (2nd – 5-08); 400 meter dash (10th – 56.20).
•Abigail Verne – high jump (2nd – 4-8).
*Joseph Garner – pole vault (2nd – 8-06).
•Molly St. Clair – pole vault (2nd – 7-0).
•Tyler Ferro – shot put (2nd – 40-00).
•Lamyah Rodrigiuez – 100-meter dash (3rd – 13:86); 400-meter dash (3rd – 1:04.99).
•Savannah Rhodes – 100-meter hurdles (3rd – 19.68).
•Luke Sigman – 3200 meter run (3rd – 11:09.37); 1600 meter run (7th – 5:19.73).
•Katie Harper – 3200-meter run (3rd – 14:35.68); 1600-meter run (5th – 6:26.15).
•Chloe Brim – 300-meter hurdles (3rd – 56.97).
•Trey Newton – triple jump (3rd – 39-09); long jump (4th – 18.07).
•Ka'Zariyah Ballard – triple jump (3rd – 28-10); long jump (6th – 13-3.75).
•Georgia Darsey – pole vault (3rd – 7-0).
•Julian Jean-Louis – 110 meter hurdles (4th – 18.34); 300 meter hurdles (5th – 47.65); high jump (6th – 5-00).
*Hunter Clark – pole vault (4th – 7-06).
•Deven White – triple jump (5th – 38-07.50); long jump (6th – 17.10).
•Keaton Allen – discus (6th – 102-07); shot put (6th – 37-08.50).
•Anijah Hill – 100-meter dash (7th – 14.04).
•Dasia Neal – discus (7th – 71-4).
•Carlie Lumpkin – long jump (8th – 12-2).
•Ebunoluwa Ajibade – discus (8th – 63-2).
•Edwin Ellis – 200 meter dash (9th – 24.04).
*Exauce Mukongo – long jump (10th – 16-11.50).
•Jacob McCluskey – discus (10th – 93-08).
•Hailey Sullivan – discus (10th – 58-5).
•boys relay – 4x100-meter (2nd – 45.43); 4x200-meter (3rd – 1:39.15); 4x400-meter (1st – 4:07.62); 4x800-meter (3rd – 9:57.54).
•girls relay – 4x100-meter (1st – 52.52); 4x200-meter (2nd – 1:56.13); 4x400-meter (2nd – 4:40.59); 4x800-meter (13:07.12).
SATURDAY FEB. 19
Apalachee track and field traveled to Parkview for the invitational on Saturday (Feb. 16). The girls brought home the second place metal and the boys got the third place metal, out of eight teams competing.
"Good start to the 2022 season so far," said head coach David Seawright. "We have a lot of work to do if we want to accomplish the goals that our student athletes have set for this season."
•Neely Rogan – discus (1st - 121-11.00); shot put (3rd - 30-11.25).
•Katie Harper – 3200 meter run (2nd - 14:23.28).
•Alyssa Willer – 300 meter hurdles (2nd - 50.46).
•Josh Abraham – high jump (2nd - 5-06.00); 400 meter dash (6th - 55.37).
•Trey Newton – triple jump (2nd - 37-11.00); long jump (4th - 19-03.25).
•Ka’Zariyah Ballard – 100 meter hurdles (3rd - 19.27); triple jump (3rd - 31-00.25); long jump (4th -14-07.50).
•Julian Jean-Louis – 110 meter hurdles (3rd - 17.62); 300 meter hurdles (9th - 48.74).
•Thomas Ouma – 300 meter hurdles (3rd - 43.30); triple jump (3rd - 36-11.50).
•Janiya Daniel – 300 meter hurdles (3rd - 51.41).
•Mason Griffiths – discus (3rd - 114-10.00).
•Averie Akin – 1600 meter run (3rd - 6:03.82); triple jump (5th - 30-06.00).
•Hailey Tedder – 1600 meter run (4th - 6:13.62).
•Tyler Ferro – shot put (4th - 40-06.50).
•Sam Maddox – 800 meter run (5th - 2:24.43).
•Austin Sigman – 3200 meter run (5th - 11:16.03).
•Tatyana Denis – high jump (5th - 4-06.00).
•Trey Peterson – pole vault (5th - 9-00.00).
•Jacob McCluskey – discus (5th - 110-03.00).
•Jordan Shaw – shot put (5th - 40-03.50).
•Edwin Ellis – 100 meter dash (6th - 11.54).
•Anthony Lyle – 200 meter dash (6th - 24.41).
•Molly St. Clair – pole vault (6th - 6-06.00).
•Luke Sigman – 1600 meter run (7th - 5:12.76).
•Lamyah Rodriguez – 400 meter dash (7th - 1:06.80).
•Jordan Turner – 800 meter run (7th - 3:02.94).
•Deven White – 300 meter hurdles (7th - 46.52); long jump (9th - 16-02.25); triple jump (6th - 36-04.50).
•Tavion Brooks – 100 meter dash (8th - 11.57).
•Hailey Parzanese – 800 meter run (8th - 3:08.32); 3200 meter run (3rd - 16:38.77).
•Keaton Allen – shot put (8th - 36-00.75).
•Johnny Robinson – 800 meter run (9th - 2:28.53); 1600 meter run (10th - 5:32.73).
Their next meet will be on Thursday (Feb. 24) at Wesleyan, 4:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.