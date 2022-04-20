The Apalachee High School baseball team comes back from a loss against Jackson County in the Region 8 AAAAA play by refusing any runs for them on Friday, April 15.
The Wildcats (16-12, 9-3) traveled to Jackson County after loosing their home game, to beat them on their own turf 6-0.
Runs made by Zach Bowman, Traver Park, Colby Sikes, Koby Sellers, Colin Hedges and Nate Valles.
There were no runs until the third inning when TJ Wilson and Judah Powell both flew out to left field and Sikes singled on a ground ball bringing the score to 3-0.
One attempt to get on the board from Jackson County (11-13, 7-6) was made in the first inning with a single on a ground ball.
In the sixth inning the last three scores where all made after Sikes, Park and Bowman walked.
Manning West lasted all seven innings, striking out 11 and only allowing five hits.
Apalachee vs Johnson Monday, April 18
Johnson was no match after Traver Park picked up four hits and four runs for the Wildcats leading the team to a 12-2 win on Monday, April 18.
Apalachee will travel to play Johnson again in their last game before the playoffs on Wednesday April 20.
Park hit a single in the first and second innings, homered in the third bringing in two other players, and singled in the fifth.
Runs were made by Jordan Wilson, Sam Owens, Judah Powell, Eathan Middlebrooks, Brayden Ritenour, Jesse Greenway, two runs for Colby Sikes, and four runs for Parks.
Scores were made in the first inning when Powell singled on a line drive and Wilson tripled on a line drive to right field putting the Wildcats at 2-0.
Six points in the second inning came from singles by Sikes and Manning West, and doubles by Middlebrooks and Ashton Sapp.
Johnson was finally able to get on the bored in the fourth inning after hitting a home run, giving them two points.
A home run in the third, and a score on error in the fifth by Park after Wilson hit a triple on a fly ball put the Wildcats at 12-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.