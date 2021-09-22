WINDER – After winning the first two sets against region rival Apalachee, head coach Ron Fowler had one request of the Jackson County volleyball team; don’t take your foot off the gas.
The Panthers responded by mauling the Wildcats 25-4 in the third set to defeat Apalachee 3-0 on the road.
“We really didn’t want them to let up,” Fowler said. “In the past, we have had sets where we played really well and we get the wins, I feel like we let up sometimes. We told them, ‘we have to stay disciplined.’ I think that’s ultimately what showed there. We stayed disciplined.
“Every point mattered. We’ve been saying it doesn’t matter if we’re up 24-0 or down 24-0, every point matters. As long as we stay disciplined and we’re where we need to be on the court, that’s the end result. I think we made a lot of really good adjustments just from last week to this week.”
None of the three sets were close by the end, and Jackson County (12-11, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA) only trailed once all evening. However, the beginning of the first two sets were very competitive. In the first set, Apalachee kept the Panthers from extending their lead past three points. That was until an eight-point service run by Sophie Harris gave Jackson County a 21-10 lead.
Apalachee (12-13, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA) still had some fight left in it in the form of an eight-point service run which included a few aces. Fowler had to call timeout twice to regroup the team. Following the second timeout, the Panthers clamped down on the set and scored four-straight points to win 25-18.
The Wildcats led for the first and only time of the night during the second set. They claimed a 1-0 lead off the first serve, but it didn’t last. Jackson County immediately jumped ahead 2-1. The game remained close with Apalachee constantly tying the game until the set was knotted at 5-5. The Panthers dominated the rest of the set, outscoring the Wildcats 20-8 to claim a 25-13 victory.
Jackson County didn’t let up in the third set, jumping out to a 12-0 lead before an error gave Apalachee a point. That mistake did little to flip the momentum as the Panthers went n to win 25-4.
“We had some really good matches with them last year,” Fowler said. “Coach Alfonso, year after year, does a great job. We knew coming in that we had to play really good volleyball if we wanted to walk out of here tonight with a win. To do it in three sets and sweep them was great.”
“The big thing for us is confidence. When we play with confidence, we execute and the girls have fun. The end result is really good. I thought last Wednesday we played a little too tight at times and just didn’t have that confidence. So we’ve really been preaching since the Loganville game, have confidence in our ability and confidence in what we’re going to do. If we keep that confidence, I think we’re the most dangerous team.”
Jackson County continues its Region 8-AAAAA schedule Thursday (Sept. 23) at home against Greenbrier (19-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA). The Wolfpack are the deafening region champions and they advanced to the state quarterfinals last season.
