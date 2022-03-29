Manning West threw a great game on Monday (Mar. 28) pitching a shutout to lead the Wildcats to a 3-0 win.
Eastside almost had the bases loaded in the first inning until West retired the next three batters in order.
Apalachee's Traver Park scored the first run in the bottom of the first inning thanks to TJ Wilson's sacrifice grounder which immediately put them in the lead 1-0.
In the bottom of the third inning both Zach Bowman & Colby Sikes scored off two fly balls hit by Park and Wilson, extending the Wildcats lead to 3-0.
West lasted seven innings, allowing two hits, no walks and no runs while striking out ten batters. He retired 11 batters in a row starting in the top of the third inning. he finished the game by retiring the last four batters he faced.
(0) comments
