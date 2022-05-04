Apalachee High School has had a lot of success this season winning both playoff games against Chapel Hill last Wednesday, April 27. The Wildcats currently stand second for Region 8-AAAAA.
5 p.m. game
Chapel Hill was the first to get on the board in the first inning with a double on a line drive. The Wildcats quickly came back with two, two-run home runs advancing to 4-1.
Chapel Hill fought back in the second inning with a home run and a score from a single. And although they came up with two more singles during this game, this was the last time they scored.
After Ethan Middlebrooks and Colin Hedges score in the fourth, TJ Wilson hit a pop fly that reached an error leading to three runs by Zach Bowman, Hayden Mashburn and Colby Sikes, putting the Wildcats at 9-3.
Two singles made in the bottom of the fifth and Hedges scored after Nate Valles doubled on a ground ball.
The sixth inning was topped off with a homer by Sikes and a hit by pitch from Ashton Sapp, allowing one last score from Mashburn.
Manning West was the prize pitcher for this game after six innings, only allowing three runs and six hits while striking out 12.
7 p.m. game
The Wildcats completely shut out Chapel Hill in the 7 p.m. game with 15-0 after Traver Parks started the game off with a home run on a fly ball.
Zach Bowman took things into his own hands in the second inning after doubling on a line drive, stealing third base and then scoring on a single by Parks.
Ashton Sapp and Parks had two more scores in the second inning.
In the third inning, Hayden Mashburn scored after tagging up on a fly out and Colin Hedges took his score while Nate Valles walked, bringing the Wildcats to 6-0.
Chapel Hill tried to get on the board with a single in the third and fourth inning, but continued to be taken out by Apalachee's pitcher Judah Powell.
The highlight of this game was the sixth inning after Mashburn and Middlebrooks scored on passed balls, Sapp scored on a double and TJ Wilson hit a home run while bases were loaded, bringing in Hedges, Sam Owens and Kade Greeson.
Powell allowed no runs in this game and only two hits. He struck out 10.
Traver Park holds the leading batting average for this team along with the leading home runs, hits, runs batted in, slugging and doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.