Apalachee (6-17, 2-8) came close to pulling off a win over the visiting Gainesville (12-9, 5-4) Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats surged hard at the end of the game to make it a one possession game with less than 30 seconds on the clock after a scoop and score by junior guard Nate Valles.
However, they were unable to capitalize on the opportunity to win or send the game to overtime after they turned the ball over on their final two possessions.
In particular, they had one last chance with 10 seconds on the clock, but the Red Elephant defense forced the costly turnover.
“We felt like we could run and get it up the sideline, and then attack from there,” Apalachee head coach Ty Rowland said after the loss. “Unfortunately Shermarion (Clark) just couldn't turn the corner. He had done such a great job of doing that – beating people off the dribble – especially in the second half, but really all game. We felt like, if we could get it into his hands, he would be able to turn that corner and go finish it.”
“I wish I had another timeout – only had one,” Rowland added. “Had to go full court in 10 seconds and Gainesville’s coach did a great job of changing defenses. If I would have had another timeout, we would have been able to get across half court, call timeout and then draw up something else.”
The Wildcats led throughout the majority of the second and third quarters behind the efforts of senior wing Shermarion Clark and junior guard JJ Griffith. However, a late surge by the Red Elephants put them ahead towards the end of the third quarter, and the Wildcats were unable to regain the lead.
Clark finished with a game-high 21 points in the loss, but Rowland said he believes his defense on the other end was just as impactful, though it won’t show up in the box score.
Apalachee moves on and prepares to host North Forsyth Tuesday.
