Apalachee (3-7 overall, 0-2 region) fell to Collins Hill (5-5 overall, 0-0 region) as part of its current four-game winning slide.
The Eagles were able to turn the scoring on in the 12th inning, scoring three runs to put themselves out of the Wildcats’ reach and secure the win in the third extra period. The scoring came by way of three consecutive RBI singles to bring the score to 4-1 entering the bottom of the final inning.
The Wildcats were able to muster up a run in at the bottom of the 12th in response, but none more than that. Senior Hayden Mashburn came away with an RBI single to bring No. 4 in for the run to make it a 4-2 game.
Prior to all of the extra periods, Collins Hill earned its first run of the game in the fourth inning after Trae Burton had an RBI single to bring DK Glasgow home.
The Wildcats were able to immediately bounce back on the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth, as junior Judah Powell hit a home run to tie things away at 1-1.
There was a chance for Apalachee to score in the sixth and take its first lead of the game after senior Kade Greeson hit a single, which allowed sophomore Colton South to get to third base. However, a forced third out after sophomore Hudson Mashburn hit a groundball to the pitcher, which negated the potential run.
The majority of the game consisted of a slug fest between the two teams, as the opposing pitchers put on a defensive masterclass. Apalachee pitcher Nate Valles, and Collins Hill’s Greg Gonzalez came away with four strikeouts each in the first two innings.
Before they were relieved at the mound, both Valles and Gonzalez finished with eight Ks each.
The defense continued for both teams as the game progressed, as relief pitchers junior Traver Park and junior Chase Carter had five strikeouts and Collins Hill’s Michael Gonzalez had four of his own.
Apalachee’s defensive versatility shined in the top of the third inning. Senior first baseman Traver Park came away with two dominant plays to force all three outs. The first play came when he caught a mid-air ball and tossed it to second base to force the first and second out. The second play was a diving catch on a low ball.
However, the Eagles responded immediately with two strikeouts and a quick force out on the third Wildcat pitcher.
Apalachee has now lost four in a row and will look to get back on track when it hosts North Forsyth in a rematch Wednesday night.
