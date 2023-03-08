Apalachee (3-7 overall, 0-2 region) fell to Collins Hill (5-5 overall, 0-0 region) as part of its current four-game winning slide.

The Eagles were able to turn the scoring on in the 12th inning, scoring three runs to put themselves out of the Wildcats’ reach and secure the win in the third extra period. The scoring came by way of three consecutive RBI singles to bring the score to 4-1 entering the bottom of the final inning.

