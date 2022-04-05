Both Apalachee girls and boys won the relay in the track and field meet at Discovery High School.
"We had a number of personal records broken at the Titan Relays," said head coach David Seawright. "It was exciting for our athletes to be able to set new school records in the Sprint Medley Relay and Distance Medley Relay."
"I am really proud of the success of our throwers at this meet," he said. "Coach Yike has that group working hard and believing in themselves each and every time they compete."
See scores in Sports Roundup.
