Apalachee High School scored 4 seed in the playoffs after a tough game against Eastside where they won the kickoff after a 1-1 score.
After a long season with one of their top players injured, Martin Ramirez finally returned to help take the Wildcats into the playoffs.
It was a very tough fight between the two teams until Ramirez scored their first goal in the second half.
“Eastside is a very good team and has a good program. We were not going into this game thinking we got this. We knew it would be a battle,”said head coach Chad Hooper. “Once Martin scored that first goal we knew we could score more.”
This season for the Wildcats has been up and down. Their major turning point was winning against Winder-Barrow in February. They have had a record against them of 15-4-1 since 2006.
“It’s a huge rivalry and the guys get to play against their buddies that they play club soccer with at Piedmont Soccer Academy,” Hooper said
“Our first region match against Greenbrier was a big let down because we had nine opportunities to score inside the 18 yard box in the first half alone,” he said. “We knew from that game we were going to have to work harder to finish our opportunities.”
The Wildcats will play Midtown High School in their first playoff game, who placed first seed in their region.
“The good news is they are not Johnson High School,” said Hooper. “Midtown has at least been beat 6 times and have had goals scored on them. The bad news is that they are first seed and that’s going to be a tough game no matter what.”
