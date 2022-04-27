In the Region 8-AAAAA Championships on Monday April 25, Apalachee High School boys placed first in the 4x200 meter relay. The Girls placed third overall with a score of 59, and the boys placed fourth with a score of 46.
•Mason Griffiths – discus (1st – 137-07)
•Neely Rogan – discus (1st – 128-00); shot put (3rd – 33-09)
•Callie Hunter – pole vault (2nd – 8-06); triple jump (7th – 31-06) long jump (13th – 13-02.5)
•Samuel Massei – pole vault (3rd – 12-06)
•Janiya Daniel – long jump (3rd – 16.04)
•Whitney Darsey – discus (3rd – 96-07)
•Averie Akin – 1600 meter run (4th – 5:42.19); triple jump (10th – 30-00)
•Hailey Tedder – 1600 meter run (4th – 6:13.06)
•Tatyana Denis – high jump (4th – 4-10)
•Keaton Allen – shot put (4th – 43-08)
•Austin Sigman – 1600 meter run (6th – 4:48.66)
•Bryson Garner – pole vault (6th – 9-06)
•Molly Clair – pole vault (6th – 7-06)
•Thomas Ouma – long jump (7th – 19-00); triple jump (11th – 36-04)
•Trey Newton – triple jump (7th – 38-00); long jump (12th – 18-00.25)
•Tyler Ferro – shot put (7th – 40-11)
•Maddox West – discus (7th – 115-09)
•Jeremiah Hilaire – high jump (8th – 5-06)
•Abigail Verne – high jump (8th – 4-04)
•Ebunoluwa Ajibade – shot put (8th – 28-03)
•Luke Sigman – 1600 meter run (9th – 4:56.48)
•Trey Peterson – pole vault (9th – 8-06)
•Georgia Darsey – pole vault (9th – 7.06)
•Jacob McCluskey – discus (9th – 114-08)
•Josh Abraham – high jump (10th – 5-06)
•Erin Padinor-Okyere – long jump (10th –13-11.50); triple jump (6th – 31-10)
•Deven White – high jump (12th – 5-04)
•Dasia Neal – discus (12th – 74-00)
•Cyara Bradford – shot put (13th – 27-09)
•Christopher Smith – shot put (14th – 33-10)
•Sam Maddox – 1600 meter run (16th – 5:23.47)
•Bryson Garner – long jump (17th – 16-09)
•Boys 4x200 meter relay (1st – 1:30.32)
1)Tavion Brooks
2)Edwin Ellis
3)Anthony Lyle
4)Jeffery Roberts
5)William Burton
6)Prince Tate
7)Trey Newton
•Girls 4x200 meter relay (4th – 1:47.20)
1)Janiya Daniel
2)Aniyah Angelle
3)Lamyah Rodriguez
4)Alyssa Willer
5)Anijah Hill
6)Abigail Verne
